Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) has been released from custody after pleading guilty to charges levied by the US Department of Justice (DoJ).

Based on the report, CZ has hard to part with up to $175 million in bail money for his release.

The renowned crypto executive faces up to 18 months in prison as part of his plea deal with the US Government. The sentence is likely to be a lot less than what Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) will get for his crimes between FTX and Alameda Research.

Notably, the fact that CZ gets 18 months in the presence of a deal goes a long way in showing how much worse it could have been for the crypto billionaire had he not agreed to the DoJ's terms.

It also points to the extremes that the government is willing to go to ensure continued compliance. According to reports, "CZ was facing down 10 years in prison, and is only getting off lightly by agreeing to all the other terms."

CZ and Binance were charged with one of the largest criminal penalties in US history. However, some believe the accused could pay the $4.3 billion fine without any crypto asset sales.

At the time of writing, Binance Coin (BNB) is trading for $227.2, after a hard crash, and trying to recover on the back of news that CZ has secured bail.