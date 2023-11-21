- US DoJ is seeking more than $4 billion in settlement fees from Binance exchange over fraud-related charges among others.
- Negotiations include possibility of Binance CEO CZ facing criminal charges in the US, with the CFTC likely to be involved.
- US Attorney General Merrick Garland will be holding a press conference to detail separate but related crypto enforcement actions.
The US Department of Justice (DoJ) is pursuing Binance exchange for a $4 billion settlement in penalties for charges levied against the exchange and its CEO, Changpeng Zhao (CZ). The US government called out the largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume over allegations of money laundering, bank fraud, and sanctions violations among other charges.
Also Read: Binance moves nearly $4 billion amidst US DoJ demand to end years long investigation
Binance may have settled with US DoJ
Binance may have reached a settlement with the DoJ amid rumors of an impending announcement from the government at 15:00 EST. The news follows a report on Bloomberg, suggesting that US Attorney General Merrick Garland will be holding a press conference to detail separate but related crypto enforcement actions. The DOJ's media advisory has corroborated the news.
Statement from DoJ media advisory
Speculation has it that the announcement will involve a settlement with Binance, after an earlier announcement that the DoJ was out for at least $4 billion in settlement fees to conclude the years-long investigation.
According to unnamed sources familiar with the matter who spoke with Bloomberg, negotiations between the two parties include the possibility of Binance CEO CZ facing criminal charges in the US as part of an agreement to resolve the investigation into allegations of financial crime and violating sanctions.
The Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) is likely to be part of the arrangement, with chair Rostin Behnam and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen likely to make an appearance during the press conference.
It is worth mentioning that no official from the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has been featured, which could indicate that the SEC’s civil lawsuit against Binance has not yet been settled.
The silence of the Binance CEO has left the matter to speculation, considering CZ’s tendency to quickly dispel any FUD. This has onlookers considering an actual settlement.
It's weird because market give green signal, but CZ didn't post, and CZ have a similar ego to sam, which if good he would have give us information ?— Marusha (@mattomattik) November 21, 2023
The latest reports in the Wall Street Journal indicate that CZ has pled guilty, admitting to wrongdoing on charges of violating criminal anti-money laundering requirements. He will appear in Seattle court today, with the exchange agreeing to pay $4.3 billion in fines.
CZ yielding is understandable, as the settlement would allow the exchange to continue operations. The absence of a settlement, on the other hand, could see the exchange halt operations, or in the worst-case scenario, collapse. The latter would certainly have a ripple effect on the crypto ecosystem and its users.
If Binance resorted to a deferred-prosecution agreement, it would have exposed the exchange to criminal charges, culminating with the exchange paying a substantial penalty and producing a statement outlining its wrong actions. Ripple attorney John Deaton says:
Fascinating to witness the difference of opinion over CZ’s resignation and plea. Some are taking victory laps because they have been validated for calling out a criminal enterprise while others view.
Nevertheless, some level of market volatility is to be expected around the news, with the press conference barely three hours out.
Meanwhile, Binance Coin (BNB) has crashed 8% in the last 24 hours and trading for $236.70 as of the time of writing. Trading volume for the token is up 160%, pointing to growing attention for the token.
BNB/USDT 1-day chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Cardano price could extend gains riding on bullish on-chain metrics
Cardano on-chain metrics flash capitulation signals, supporting a bullish thesis for ADA price. The Cardano Foundation announced its commitment to push ADA towards complete decentralization.
Binance moves nearly $4 billion amidst US DoJ demand to end years long investigation
Binance is currently facing one of the largest investigations that the US Department of Justice has ever conducted into a cryptocurrency firm, according to a Bloomberg report.
XRP price could rally 10% higher with institutional interest in Ripple funds
XRP funds recorded net institutional inflow of $500,000 in the past week. Ripple whales distributed their XRP token holdings while retail investors accumulated in the last three weeks.
Chainlink price at risk of further decline as 200 largest addresses sit on unrealized profits
Chainlink ecosystem’s 200 largest wallet addresses scooped up 40.18 million LINK tokens in October. Large wallet investors accumulated LINK at $7.40, the altcoin’s price has nearly doubled in the past month.
Bitcoin: ETF delay and weekly swing failure could crash BTC to $30,000
After the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced a delay in their ETF decision, Bitcoin (BTC) price saw a quick uptick, which did not make sense. Currently, BTC is hovering below the $38,000 level, leaving investors guessing its next move.