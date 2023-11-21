- The United States Department of Justice, in its press release, stated that Binance is set to pay “one of the largest corporate penalties in U.S. history”.
- DOJ accused Binance of earning $1.6 billion worth of profits by allowing users to trade despite lacking KYC certification.
- Binance founder Changpeng Zhao confirmed his exit, naming Richard Teng, former Global Head of Regional Markets, as the new CEO.
The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) officially indicted Binance and its Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Changpeng Zhao, on Tuesday. The DOJ, in its press release, alleged Binance of not only violating the Bank Secrecy Act but also failing to register as a money transmitting business as well as allowing illicit transactions on the exchange.
US DOJ takes on Binance
The US Justice Department, along with other key members of the United States government, provided details of their investigation into Binance. Accusing Binance of violating several anti-money laundering laws, the DOJ also charged founder Changpeng Zhao with failing to enforce these laws, resulting in Zhao’s resignation as CEO.
Here are the key takeaways from the DOJ indictment:-
- Attorney General Merrick B. Garland stated that Binance is set to pay $4 billion to resolve the DOJ’s investigation. This makes it “one of the largest corporate penalties in U.S. history”.
- Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen added to the DOJ’s remarks, saying,
“Binance turned a blind eye to its legal obligations in the pursuit of profit. Its willful failures allowed money to flow to terrorists, cybercriminals, and child abusers through its platform.
- Acting U.S. Attorney Tessa M. Gorman for the Western District of Washington accused Binance of enabling multiple terrorist and extremist organizations across the world, stating,
“Because Changpeng Zhao knowingly operated a financial platform without basic anti-money laundering safeguards, the company caused illegal transactions between U.S. users and users in sanctioned jurisdictions such as Iran, Cuba, Syria, and Russian-occupied regions of Ukraine – transactions for which Binance profited with significant fees.”
- The DOJ also confirmed that Binance generated more than $1.6 billion worth of profits by allowing users who had not provided KYC to conduct trillions of dollars in transactions on the platform.
- In addition to Zhao stepping down as the CEO of Binance, the exchange also agreed to resolve the investigation by paying a penalty of $4.3 billion.
- Binance has also agreed to retain an independent compliance monitor for three years and has separately also reached agreements with the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), and the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).
The next CEO of Binance
Confirming his guilty plea as well as his exit from Binance as CEO, Changpeng Zhao provided a statement following the events that transpired on November 21. Zhao stated that going forward, the new CEO of Binance will be the former Global Head of Regional Markets, Richard Teng.
Zhao added that he would remain available to the cryptocurrency exchange as a consultant after taking a break from the industry for a while. Concluding his statement, CZ noted that,
“I am proud to point out that in our resolutions with the U.S. agencies, they:
- do not allege that Binance misappropriated any user funds and
- do not allege that Binance engaged in any market manipulation.
Funds are SAFU!
Read more - Breaking: Richard Teng steps up as new Binance CEO as Changpeng Zhao confirms resignation
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Cardano price could extend gains riding on bullish on-chain metrics
Cardano on-chain metrics flash capitulation signals, supporting a bullish thesis for ADA price. The Cardano Foundation announced its commitment to push ADA towards complete decentralization.
Binance moves nearly $4 billion amidst US DoJ demand to end years long investigation
Binance is currently facing one of the largest investigations that the US Department of Justice has ever conducted into a cryptocurrency firm, according to a Bloomberg report.
XRP price could rally 10% higher with institutional interest in Ripple funds
XRP funds recorded net institutional inflow of $500,000 in the past week. Ripple whales distributed their XRP token holdings while retail investors accumulated in the last three weeks.
Chainlink price at risk of further decline as 200 largest addresses sit on unrealized profits
Chainlink ecosystem’s 200 largest wallet addresses scooped up 40.18 million LINK tokens in October. Large wallet investors accumulated LINK at $7.40, the altcoin’s price has nearly doubled in the past month.
Bitcoin: ETF delay and weekly swing failure could crash BTC to $30,000
After the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced a delay in their ETF decision, Bitcoin (BTC) price saw a quick uptick, which did not make sense. Currently, BTC is hovering below the $38,000 level, leaving investors guessing its next move.