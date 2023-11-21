With Binance market dominance under threat, experts say path for spot Bitcoin ETF is now clear

Share:

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao has stepped down after pleading guilty.

Coinbase executive says Binance exchange could pay its $4.3 billion fine without any crypto asset sales.

In an earlier report, a portfolio manager had predicted spot Bitcoin ETF approvals once Binance is dethroned.

Binance coin is down 8%, breaking out of the ascending parallel channel with prospects for an extended slump.

Bitcoin (BTC) exchange-traded funds (ETFs) come to mind once again after striking news that Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) has pled guilty and agreed to step down. The crypto exchange, the largest in the world by trading volume, will be paying up to $4.3 billion in settlement fees as the US Department of Justice (DoJ) looks to resolve the case.

Bitcoin spot ETF now has leeway for approval after Binance capitulation

Bitcoin (BTC) spot ETFs might now have space for approval after Binance CEO CZ capitulated to the DoJ’s charges of money laundering, bank fraud, and sanctions violations among other charges. The exchange will be expected to pay up to $4.3 billion in settlement fees.

The news comes after Travis Kling, a former equities portfolio manager, said, “There is no chance, and I mean zero, that this [BlackRock] ETF is approved with Binance in its current position of market dominance.”

Lots of chatter on this Blackrock #Bitcoin ETF. And rightfully so. Blackrock more or less IS is the US government. They’ve also received approval on 575/576 of ETF applications.



One thing I’ll say- there is no chance, and I mean zero, that this ETF is approved with Binance in… — Travis Kling (@Travis_Kling) June 16, 2023

According to Kling, the approval of an ETF would mean Binance is either gone entirely or their role in price discovery is massively diminished. Now that the exchange’s top executive has capitulated to the US government, there might be room for the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) to begin approving spot BTC ETFs.

Meanwhile, investors are fielding client inquiries as SEC eyes approval, with a Bloomberg report touting an ETF as “crypto’s big breakthrough on Wall Street.” If approved, it would “kick open digital-currency investing to the institutional and retail masses.”

With big institutional players such as BlackRock, Fidelity and Invesco, among others, in the mix, the spot-Bitcoin ETF market has the potential to grow into a $100 billion crusade in time, according to Bloomberg Intelligence estimates.

Notably, there are two months to go before the SEC faces another set of deadlines. The financial regulator will have to decide on multiple applications for spot bitcoin ETFs, with analysts speculating on how approval of such vehicles would impact the crypto industry.

Recently, reports revealed that the SEC was already engaging with exchanges to have the ETFs do cash creates as opposed to in-kind crypto. This is on the grounds that broker-dealers cannot deal in Bitcoin, unlike exchanges. But if the ETFs do cash creates, the broker-dealers – who are essentially the institutional players tabling their spot BTC ETF applications to the SEC – would take the initiative to transact in BTC.