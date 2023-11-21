Share:

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) has confirmed his resignation as CEO of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, Binance.

He admitted to making mistakes, saying he would take responsibility, a move intended to be for the sole benefit of the community, Binance, and for himself.

CZ also introduced Richard Teng as the new CEO, stepping up from his former role as Global Head of Regional Markets. Teng steps up with immediate effect.

Teng boasts three decades of financial services and regulatory experience to his belt, and comes in to navigate the company through its next period of growth, CZ explained, adding that he [Teng] will ensure Binance delivers its next phase of security, transparency, compliance, and growth.

It is worth mentioning that as a shareholder and former CEO with historical knowledge of the company, CZ will remain available to the team to consult as needed.

He has also committed to staying consistent with the framework set out in the US agency resolutions. For now, however, Changpneg Zhao will be taking a break, which he describes as long overdue.

He also intends to do some "passive investing, being a minority token/shareholder in startups in the areas of blockchain/Web3/DeFi, AI, and biotech," essentially spending more time looking at DeFi. He also notes that he does not see himself being a CEO driving a startup again, demonstrating contentment being a one-shot entrepreneur and a possible mentor.

In the resolution with the SEC, CZ articulates:

Not alleging that Binance misappropriated any user funds, and

Not alleging that Binance engaged in any market manipulation.

Nevertheless, he assures Binance customers that "Funds are SAFU."