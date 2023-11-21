Breaking: Binance Coin price crashes by more than 8% in an hour as Binance CEO CZ resigns

Following the price crash, traders that had long contracts open on BNB witnessed mass liquidation. At the time of writing, BNB long liquidations neared $3 million in the same hour of the Binance news coming out.

Zhao is currently facing charges of violating criminal anti-money laundering requirements, to which he also pleaded guilty following his resignation. Additionally, Binance also agreed to pay $4.3 billion as a fine in order to settle the case with the government of the United States , making it one of the largest settlements in the history of the crypto industry, if not the largest.

Binance Coin price fell by 8.39% in the past hour to trade at $244 as Changpeng Zhao, the CEO of the world’s biggest cryptocurrency exchange and the parent company of the altcoin Binance, resigned on Tuesday.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.