ETH/USD recovered to the area above $180.00 after a short-lived dip to $179.50 on Thursday. At the time of writing, EETH/USD is changing hands at $182.50, down 1% on a day-to-day basis. An average daily transaction volume reached $9 billion, down from the recent high of $13 billion.

Ripple’s XRP has been sliding down for the third day in a row. The third digital asset topped at $0.3149 and broke below the ascending trendline from September 23 low. The coin slipped below critical $0.30 as the downside correction has gained traction. Ripple's market value decreased by 1.2% both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of the day.

Cardano team has deployed Daedalus wallet update on the mainnet the days before a scheduled major Shelley update launch on the testnet.

Shelley is supposed to bring a host of new features, including an integrated newsfeed and redesigned user interface.