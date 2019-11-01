- Ripple is moving within a short-term bearish trend.
- XRP/USD needs to regain ground above $0.30 to mitigate the bearish pressure.
Ripple’s XRP has been sliding down for the third day in a row. The third digital asset topped at $0.3149 and broke below the ascending trendline from September 23 low. The coin slipped below critical $0.30 as the downside correction has gained traction. Ripple's market value decreased by 1.2% both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of the day.
Let's have a closer look at the technical picture for XRP/USD
Looking technically, a sustainable move below $0.3000 can be interpreted as a short-term bearish signal. While the price is supported by the middle line of the Bollinger Band daily located on approach to psychological $0.2900, a sustainable move below this handle will take the price to $0.2800 strengthened by SMA100 (Simple Moving Average) daily and $0.2750 (SMA50 coupled with the lower line of the Bollinger Band on a daily chart).
On the upside, we will need to see a sustainable move above $0.30 for the upside to gain traction with the next bullish aim at $0.3070 (the upper line of the daily Bollinger Band) and $0.3110 (the above-mentioned ascending trend line). Once it is out of the way, the bulls will regain control and take the price to $0.3250 (SMA200 daily).
XRP/USD, daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
