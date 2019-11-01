Ethereum market update: ETH/USD regains ground above $180.00 still vulnerable to losses

- Ethereum price stays under pressure despite the recovery.
- Strong support is created by the descending trendline at $172.00.
ETH/USD recovered to the area above $180.00 after a short-lived dip to $179.50 on Thursday. At the time of writing, EETH/USD is changing hands at $182.50, down 1% on a day-to-day basis. An average daily transaction volume reached $9 billion, down from the recent high of $13 billion.
Ethereum’s technical picture
On the daily charts, the initial support is created by psychological $180.00. Once it is out of the way, the sell-off is likely to gain traction with the next focus on the middle line of the Bollinger Band at $178.00. This barrier is likely to slow down the bears; however, if it is broken, the descending trendline at $172.00 will come into view. This trend line goes down from September 19 high at $224.68. It had served as a strong resistance until it was broken on October 26. The next bearish target awaits at $170.00.
On the upside, the initial resistance awaits the bulls at $183.36, it is created by SMA50 (Simple Moving Average) on a daily chart. However, a stronger barrier is seen at $190.00 with SMA100 located on the approach to this barrier. We will need to see a sustainable move above this handle for the extended recovery towards psychological $200.00.
ETH/USD, the daily chart chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD Can be turning to the upside, However - Elliott Wave analysis
BTCUSD made a strong and significant bounce after we noticed a completed wave (v) of »c« of Y, even back above the channel resistance line. So, bulls are probably here, just be aware of a temporary pullback down to 8800 – 8200 support area, from where we may see a continuation higher.
Ethereum market update: ETH/USD regains ground above $180.00 still vulnerable to losses
ETH/USD recovered to the area above $180.00 after a short-lived dip to $179.50 on Thursday. At the time of writing, EETH/USD is changing hands at $182.50, down 1% on a day-to-day basis.
Chainlink price analysis: LINK/USD follows in Stellar’s footsteps to lead crypto recovery
Chainlink (LINK) and Stellar (LINK) are the selected cryptocurrencies still flying the bull flag pattern. The majority of the major cryptos are struggling to avoid diving below key support areas.
Cardano launches update for Daedalus wallet
Cardano team has deployed Daedalus wallet update on the mainnet the days before a scheduled major Shelley update launch on the testnet. Shelley is supposed to bring a host of new features, including an integrated newsfeed and redesigned user interface.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls lick wounds and blame whales
Bitcoin (BTC) lived through another tough week, The first digital coin dropped below the critical support of $7,800 and tested the lowest level in recent five-month at $7,300.