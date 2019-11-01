Cardano launches update for Daedalus wallet

- Daedalus wallet is upgraded ahead of major Shelley update.
- ADA/USD gains over 2% on Friday, recovered from $0.04 support.
Cardano team has deployed Daedalus wallet update on the mainnet the days before a scheduled major Shelley update launch on the testnet.
Shelley is supposed to bring a host of new features, including an integrated newsfeed and redesigned user interface.
"NEW Daedalus 0.15 – part of the 1.7 update – is now rolling out. Here's a preview. Be sure to check out the full-length video for a rundown of all the updates and new features - including the newsfeed function," the team wrote on Twitter.
The video attached to the post explained how to perform an upgrade. From now on, Daedalus users will receive four different types of crypto news right in their wallets. Apart from that, the wallet is equipped with a new recovery phrase verification system.
Meanwhile, Cardano's coin ADA, now the 12th largest digital asset with the current market value of $1.09 billion, has been one of the best-performing cryptocurrencies on Friday. ADA/UAD has gained over 2% since the beginning of the day to trade at $0.0420 at the time of writing.
ADA topped at $0.0448 on October 28 and has been retreating ever since; however, the coin found strong support at $0.04. This psychological barrier is strengthened by the middle line of the Bollinger Band on a daily chart.
ADA/USD, daily chart
