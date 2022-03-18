Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Cardano, Chainlink & Fantom — Asian Wrap 18 Mar

Cardano price range tightens, ADA reveals plan to revisit $1
Cardano price has been stuck trading in a tight range for roughly two weeks with minor daily returns. This sideways movement is reminiscent of the one that occurred in late January and indicates that a bullish breakout seems likely.
Cardano price awaits a volatility blast
Cardano price showed a lack of volatility as it traded sideways from January 22 to February 3. This consolidation resulted in a bullish breakout that allowed ADA to rally 24% and set a swing high at $1.26.
Chainlink establishes support that will launch LINK to $25
Chainlink price has experienced some major swing over the past two trading days. Bulls were unable to repeat Wednesday’s performance but, at the same time, kept LINK’s Thursday losses to a minimum. Most importantly, from an Ichimoku perspective, bulls were able to keep the daily close above the Tenkan-Sen and the Kijun-Sen, creating a fantastic base for higher moves.
Fantom price says “give it time” as bears have pushed past historical support level
Fantom price has the potential for an additional 30% drop into a previous resistance zone. Last week’s 2-week candle has already broken through the previous support level on the Relative Strength Index. Investors could see an additional low printed in the coming weeks if bears maintain price action within the current support zone.
Fantom price is likely to continue printing price action within the 14% range that it has been confined to this week. Crypto traders are likely to be eyeing other assets as there is not much evidence of short-term bullish strength from the chart.
Bitcoin weakens structural support, hinting at a crash to $30,000
BTC remains stuck between two crucial levels with no sign of directional bias. The immediate support area that prevented a steep correction seems to be getting weaker with every retest, indicating that a breakthrough to the downside is likely.