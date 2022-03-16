  • Fantom price recently experienced massive selling due to the FUD following the exit of two figureheads. 
  • Clarification has reduced the FUD effect, but FTM remains off of its highs. 
  • A major retest of the $2 value area is likely in the coming weeks. 
Fantom price is showing signs of recovery after some massive selling pressure over the past two weeks. Andre Cronje and Anton Nell's departure triggered an article ( now retracted and deleted), citing some shady dealings with the former Fantom team members. 

Fantom price crash a boon to long term investors

Fantom price may soon get a boost as the FUD disappears. On March 11, the Fantom Foundation addressed the departure of Cronje and Nell, along with false claims made by ‘Rekt.’ However, the announcement has not resulted in any immediate buying pressure. On the contrary, since the March 11 announcement Fantom made new 2022 lows near the $1 value area. 
 
Fantom price is overwhelmingly attractive for a long entry. The current weekly chart shows incredible bullish reversal signals. First is the immediate buying pressure off the top of the Ichimoku Cloud, followed by the developing weekly candlestick with bullish overtones. The gaps between the bodies of the weekly candlesticks and the Tenkan-Sen are massive, suggesting the market is out of equilibrium and may experience a violent mean reversion higher. 
 
The oscillators on the weekly Ichimoku chart point to a big rally. The Composite Index has hit new all-time lows, while the Optex Bands are now the lowest since December 2020. On the other hand, the Relative Strenght Index remains in bull market conditions and appears to have bounced off the last oversold level at 40. 
FTM/USDT Weekly Ichimoku Kinko Hyo Chart
 
A return to the $2 value area is extremely likely but could expand higher to test the Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at $2.33. Downside risks are likely limited to the bottom of the Ichimoku Cloud (Senkou Span B) at $1.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Cryptos feed

Latest Crypto News

Latest Crypto News & Analysis

Editors’ Picks

Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Crypto markets to kick-start relief rally

Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Crypto markets to kick-start relief rally

Bitcoin price saw a massive spike ahead of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting on March 16. The rally was brief, however, and has been undone, suggesting that BTC is likely to head lower before any noticeable uptrends resume.

More Bitcoin News

Cardano price awaits 20% breakout as ADA range tightens

Cardano price awaits 20% breakout as ADA range tightens

Cardano price has slipped into a sideways movement, evidencing a lack of volatility. This move appears to be a fractal, echoing a similar move last seen in February. That time the resolution of the coiling up was an explosive run-up, so investors can expect a similar outcome to play out this time.

More Cardano News

Shiba Inu price ready to explode as community burns 742 million SHIB in one day

Shiba Inu price ready to explode as community burns 742 million SHIB in one day

Shiba Inu price could breakout soon as the meme coin’s circulating supply drops. The Dogecoin-killer’s community has consistently sent SHIB tokens to dead wallet addresses, pulling them out of circulation and fueling a bullish narrative among investors. 

More Shiba Inu News

Ethereum price is 10% shy from entering a new bull run

Ethereum price is 10% shy from entering a new bull run

Ethereum price is currently trading at $2,560. Despite the pessimism clouding over the smart contract giant lately, the 2-day chart still hints at a bullish scenario in the future.

More Ethereum News

Bitcoin weakens structural support, hinting at a crash to $30,000

Bitcoin weakens structural support, hinting at a crash to $30,000

BTC remains stuck between two crucial levels with no sign of directional bias. The immediate support area that prevented a steep correction seems to be getting weaker with every retest, indicating that a breakthrough to the downside is likely.

Read full analysis

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location