Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC leads $100 billion market capitalization recover
The total cryptocurrency market capitalization had a steep drop on April 17 from $2.27 trillion to a low of $1.9 trillion, losing more than $300 billion in just 24 hours. Bitcoin has lost some of its market dominance in the last week but continues to influence the entire sector.
VeChain Price Prediction: VET aims for a 25% upswing if it holds critical level
VeChain price had a significant recovery from the last crash and aims for a new high if it can hold a crucial support level.
XLM Price Forecast: XLM awaits imminent 23% move
XLM price is contained inside a descending triangle pattern on the 1-hour chart. The digital asset trades between two key levels that will determine its future. A massive bearish divergence has formed for XLM on the 3-day chart.
Chainlink 2.0 ambitious vision could propel LINK price to new highs
Chainlink recently announced its plans for Chainlink 2.0 via a whitepaper that elaborates on the team’s plans on what the future holds for the most widely used oracle in the cryptocurrency ecosystem. On the other hand, the LINK price seems to be gearing up for a move higher.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Institutional wave of BTC adoption follows new all-time highs
Bitcoin price hitting a new all-time high and Coinbase’s direct listing are perhaps two of the most important developments surrounding the pioneer cryptocurrency over the past week.