The total cryptocurrency market capitalization had a steep drop on April 17 from $2.27 trillion to a low of $1.9 trillion, losing more than $300 billion in just 24 hours. Bitcoin has lost some of its market dominance in the last week but continues to influence the entire sector.

VeChain price had a significant recovery from the last crash and aims for a new high if it can hold a crucial support level.

XLM price is contained inside a descending triangle pattern on the 1-hour chart. The digital asset trades between two key levels that will determine its future. A massive bearish divergence has formed for XLM on the 3-day chart.