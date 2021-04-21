VeChain Price Prediction: VET aims for a 25% upswing if it holds critical level

- Vechain price is trading inside an ascending parallel channel on the 4-hour chart.
- The digital asset must hold a critical support level to avoid a significant drop.
- A key indicator has presented a sell signal for VET.
VeChain price had a significant recovery from the last crash and aims for a new high if it can hold a crucial support level.
VeChain price on its way to new highs
On the 4-hour chart, VeChain has formed an ascending parallel channel which can be drawn by connecting the higher highs and higher lows with two parallel trend lines.
The lower trend line support at $0.23 coincides with the 26 EMA as well, which means it is a robust support point.
VET/USD 4-hour chart
The initial price target of this rebound would be $0.27 at the middle trend line of the pattern and the next the upper boundary at $0.30.
However, on the daily chart, the TD Sequential indicator has just presented a sell signal in the form of a green ‘9’ candlestick. In the past months, this indicator has proven to be quite accurate.
VET/USD daily chart
The most significant support level is the 12 EMA at $0.20, which would be the bearish price target if the signal is confirmed.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
