Bitcoin is locked in a tight range limited by $8,800 on the upside and $8,700 on the downside. The first digital coin has recovered from Tuesday's low of $8,558; however, the upside momentum has faded away on approach to the resistance area created by a combination of SMA100 (Simple Moving Average) and the upper line of the Bollinger Band on 1-hour timeframe. We will need to see a sustainable move above this handle for the upside to gain traction with the next focus on $9,000. SMA200 (Simple Moving Average) 1-hour might turn in into a stiff barrier for BTC bulls.

NEO reached the recent top at $13.27 during early Asian hours before retreating to $12.99 by the time of writing. The 17th largest digital asset with the current market value of $918 million, has gained nearly 15% on a day-to-day basis and 7% since the beginning of the day. While the coin has partially reversed the gains, it is still bullish in the short run.

Ripple’s XRP hit $0.2752 during early Asian hours, however, the upside proved to be short-lived. By the time of writing, XRP/USD resumed the decline and returned to $0.2730. The coin has been moving inside the range limited by $0.2700 on the downside and $0.2800 on the upside since the beginning of the week.

Ripple’s XRP confluence levels

Looking technically, $0.27 remains now the key support for XRP/USD. As long as it stays intact, the coin has a chance to resume an upside recovery; though, in the short-run, the upside momentum may be capped by $0.2800. Let’s have a closer look at the technical levels that may serve as resistance and support areas for the coin.