Bitcoin's consolidation may turn to be a calm before the storm
Bitcoin is locked in a tight range limited by $8,800 on the upside and $8,700 on the downside. The first digital coin has recovered from Tuesday's low of $8,558; however, the upside momentum has faded away on approach to the resistance area created by a combination of SMA100 (Simple Moving Average) and the upper line of the Bollinger Band on 1-hour timeframe. We will need to see a sustainable move above this handle for the upside to gain traction with the next focus on $9,000. SMA200 (Simple Moving Average) 1-hour might turn in into a stiff barrier for BTC bulls.
NEO price analysis: Bulls drive NEO/USD above $13.00
NEO reached the recent top at $13.27 during early Asian hours before retreating to $12.99 by the time of writing. The 17th largest digital asset with the current market value of $918 million, has gained nearly 15% on a day-to-day basis and 7% since the beginning of the day. While the coin has partially reversed the gains, it is still bullish in the short run.
Ripple price prediction: XRP/USD hovers above $0.2700 – Confluence Detector
Ripple’s XRP hit $0.2752 during early Asian hours, however, the upside proved to be short-lived. By the time of writing, XRP/USD resumed the decline and returned to $0.2730. The coin has been moving inside the range limited by $0.2700 on the downside and $0.2800 on the upside since the beginning of the week.
Ripple’s XRP confluence levels
Looking technically, $0.27 remains now the key support for XRP/USD. As long as it stays intact, the coin has a chance to resume an upside recovery; though, in the short-run, the upside momentum may be capped by $0.2800. Let’s have a closer look at the technical levels that may serve as resistance and support areas for the coin.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin's consolidation may turn to be a calm before the storm
Bitcoin is locked in a tight range limited by $8,800 on the upside and $8,700 on the downside. The first digital coin has recovered from Tuesday's low of $8,558.
Crypto Today: “The answer is out there, Neo”, and the virus is spreading
- The top 3 cryptocurrencies have been extending the trend of low volatility. Bitcoin is dropping by -0.84% ($8,737), Ethereum is losing -0.64% ($185.9) while XRP is sideways, edging up +0.12% ($0.2725).
NEO price analysis: Bulls drive NEO/USD above $13.00
NEO reached the recent top at $13.27 during early Asian hours before retreating to $12.99 by the time of writing. The 17th largest digital asset with the current market value of $918 million, has gained nearly 15% on a day-to-day basis and 7% since the beginning of the day.
Ripple price prediction: XRP/USD hovers above $0.2700 – Confluence Detector
Ripple’s XRP hit $0.2752 during early Asian hours, however, the upside proved to be short-lived. By the time of writing, XRP/USD resumed the decline and returned to $0.2730.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Bulls wasted their chance
Bitcoin has been oscillating in a depressingly tight range since the beginning of November. Vanishing volatility makes it harder to engineer a decisive breakthrough from the range.