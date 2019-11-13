NEO/USD spikes above $13.00 amid strong bullish momentum

The coin may extend the upside towards $15.37.

NEO reached the recent top at $13.27 during early Asian hours before retreating to $12.99 by the time of writing. The 17th largest digital asset with the current market value of $918 million, has gained nearly 15% on a day-to-day basis and 7% since the beginning of the day. While the coin has partially reversed the gains, it is still bullish in the short run.

NEO/USD, the technical picture

From the longer-term perspective, NEO/USD returned to the barrier created by the upper line of the daily Bollinger Band. Once it is broken, the sell-off may be extruded towards the next support area created by psychological $12.00 and the upper boundary of the previous consolidation channel at $11.70. A combination of SMA200 (Simple Moving Average) and the middle line of the Bollinger Band on on a daily chart create pivotal support on approach to $11.00. This area is likely to attract new buyers and serve as a jumping-off ground for another recovery.

On the upside, we will need to see a sustainable move above $13.00 for the upside to gain traction. This development will open up the way towards October 28 high at $13,45 followed by $14.00. The long-term bullish target is created by the upper line of the weekly Bollinger Band at $15.37.

NEO/USD, 1-day chart