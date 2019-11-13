- NEO/USD spikes above $13.00 amid strong bullish momentum
- The coin may extend the upside towards $15.37.
NEO reached the recent top at $13.27 during early Asian hours before retreating to $12.99 by the time of writing. The 17th largest digital asset with the current market value of $918 million, has gained nearly 15% on a day-to-day basis and 7% since the beginning of the day. While the coin has partially reversed the gains, it is still bullish in the short run.
NEO/USD, the technical picture
From the longer-term perspective, NEO/USD returned to the barrier created by the upper line of the daily Bollinger Band. Once it is broken, the sell-off may be extruded towards the next support area created by psychological $12.00 and the upper boundary of the previous consolidation channel at $11.70. A combination of SMA200 (Simple Moving Average) and the middle line of the Bollinger Band on on a daily chart create pivotal support on approach to $11.00. This area is likely to attract new buyers and serve as a jumping-off ground for another recovery.
On the upside, we will need to see a sustainable move above $13.00 for the upside to gain traction. This development will open up the way towards October 28 high at $13,45 followed by $14.00. The long-term bullish target is created by the upper line of the weekly Bollinger Band at $15.37.
NEO/USD, 1-day chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
