Ripple price prediction: XRP/USD hovers above $0.2700 – Confluence Detector

- XRP/USD bulls has been mired in a range under $0.2800.
- The coin may extend the downside correction to $0.2700.
Ripple’s XRP hit $0.2752 during early Asian hours, however, the upside proved to be short-lived. By the time of writing, XRP/USD resumed the decline and returned to $0.2730. The coin has been moving inside the range limited by $0.2700 on the downside and $0.2800 on the upside since the beginning of the week.
Ripple’s XRP confluence levels
Looking technically, $0.27 remains now the key support for XRP/USD. As long as it stays intact, the coin has a chance to resume an upside recovery; though, in the short-run, the upside momentum may be capped by $0.2800. Let’s have a closer look at the technical levels that may serve as resistance and support areas for the coin.
Resistance levels
$0.2770 - SMA100 (Simple Moving Average) on 1-hour, and daily charts SMA50 daily, 61.8% Fibo retracement daily, the middle line of 4-hour Bollinger Band
$0.2820 - 23.6% Fibo retracement weekly, 161.8% Fibo projection daily
$0.2900 - 38.2% Fibo retracement monthly and weekly
Support levels
$0.2700 - 23.6% Fibo retracement daily, 38.2% Fibo retracement daily, 61.8$ Fibo retracement monthly, the lower line of the daily Bollinger Band, the lowest level of the previous 4-hour interval
$0.2600 - Pivot Point 1-day Support 3, Pivot Point 1-week Support 1
$0.2430 - the lowest level of the previous month, Pivot Point 1-week Support 2
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
