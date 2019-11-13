- Bitcoin (BTC)'s sell-off will speed up if $8,700 is broken.
- An initial resistance awaits the bulls on approach to $8,800.
Bitcoin is locked in a tight range limited by $8,800 on the upside and $8,700 on the downside. The first digital coin has recovered from Tuesday's low of $8,558; however, the upside momentum has faded away on approach to the resistance area created by a combination of SMA100 (Simple Moving Average) and the upper line of the Bollinger Band on 1-hour timeframe. We will need to see a sustainable move above this handle for the upside to gain traction with the next focus on $9,000. SMA200 (Simple Moving Average) 1-hour might turn in into a stiff barrier for BTC bulls.
BTC/USD 1-hour chart
From the longer-term perspective, the first resistance comes with the middle line of the Bollinger Band at $9,100. It is followed baby SMA100 ($9,250) and SMA200 ($9,450). BTC/USD has been trading below SMA100 daily since September 14; thus, a sustainable move higher will send a strong bullish signal to the market.
On the downside, the initial support is created by the recent low at SMA50 daily at $8,550. A move below this area will take us to $8,000 and, potentially, to October 23 low at $7,300.
BTC/USD, the daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
