Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Celcius – European Wrap 5 October

Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC to start rolling into the abyss if $10,400 gives way
Bitcoin (BTC) recovered from the recent drop below $10,400 during the previous week and settled at $10,670 by the time of writing. The flagship cryptocurrency has been struggling to break the tight range since the end of September after a sharp recovery from the recent low of $10,135 on September 23. Read More ...
Litecoin Price Analysis: MimbleWimble launch to push LTC outside the range
David Burkett, the creator of the privacy-focused cryptocurrency Grin, has been working on the Litecoin's MimbleWimble project since October 2019, when the Litecoin Foundation published two Litecoin Improvement Proposals that implied MimbleWimble integration to make transactions with LTC more anonymous. Read more ...
Celsius Technical Analysis: CEL bullish case unstoppable, targeting $2
Celsius has arguably been the best-performing digital asset in the last week. Its growth has been very consistent from the beginning of September when the token exchanged roughly at $0.4. At the time of writing, CEL is trading at $1.42, following the 9.4% in gains accrued over 24 hours. Besides, the token has made it into the top 50 and has a market cap of $341 million. Read more ...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.