Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Celcius – European Wrap 5 October

Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC to start rolling into the abyss if $10,400 gives way

Bitcoin (BTC) recovered from the recent drop below $10,400 during the previous week and settled at $10,670 by the time of writing. The flagship cryptocurrency has been struggling to break the tight range since the end of September after a sharp recovery from the recent low of $10,135 on September 23. Read More ...

Litecoin Price Analysis: MimbleWimble launch to push LTC outside the range

David Burkett, the creator of the privacy-focused cryptocurrency Grin, has been working on the Litecoin's MimbleWimble project since October 2019, when the Litecoin Foundation published two Litecoin Improvement Proposals that implied MimbleWimble integration to make transactions with LTC more anonymous. Read more ...

Celsius Technical Analysis: CEL bullish case unstoppable, targeting $2

Celsius has arguably been the best-performing digital asset in the last week. Its growth has been very consistent from the beginning of September when the token exchanged roughly at $0.4. At the time of writing, CEL is trading at $1.42, following the 9.4% in gains accrued over 24 hours. Besides, the token has made it into the top 50 and has a market cap of $341 million. Read more ...