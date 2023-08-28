Share:

This week is jam-packed with events that are likely going to bring volatility back to crypto markets. Due to the type of events, this spike in volatility can be ephemeral, so investors need to be cautious.

BTC/USDT 1-day chart

What to expect this week

Let’s start from a macro perspective and move to cryptos:

Core Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index on Thursday at 12:30 GMT: This event, while important to stocks, is unlikely to have a huge impact on crypto prices. Regardless, it is an event that investors need to keep a close eye on.

Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) on Friday at 12:30 GMT: This is the most important event that could trigger a sharp move not only in stocks but also in Bitcoin price.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has a lot on its plate this week since it needs to make a decision on multiple Bitcoin Spot Exchange-Traded Funds (ETF). Here’s a list of ETFs approval decisions that are due in the next two weeks.

September 1

Bitwise

September 2:

BlackRock

VanEck

WisdomTree

Invesco and Galaxy

Fidelity

September 4

Valkyrie

Bitcoin spot ETF approval deadlines

Regarding the spot ETFs, there’s one out of two outcomes that will come to pass. Either the SEC approves one or several spot ETFs, which is unlikely considering its stance on cryptos, or it will postpone the decision to await the next deadline or the final one. This means the SEC could push its decision up to the first quarter of 2024.

Another factor that could have a deep impact on crypto prices is token unlocks. This week, nearly $140 million worth of altcoins are scheduled to be unlocked in one go. These tokens include HBAR, SUI and OP.

Notable updates

Optimism and BASE collaborate

This alliance is likely to attract more projects to the Optimism collective. Additionally, the implementation of EIP-4844 is likely to trigger a rally among Layer 2 tokens like Optimism’s OP, Arbitrum’s ARB, Polygon’s MATIC and so on.

Friend.tech loses its charm

After a massive spike in user interest, transactions, and fees generated, the popular friend.tech platform has lost its charm as volume dropped 95% in a week.