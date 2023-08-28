- Coinbase’s Layer 2 solution BASE and Optimism have joined hands in their new Optimism Collective initiative.
- This alliance consists of two major improvements – shared upgrades and fee contribution.
- This collaboration is bullish for both projects, especially Optimism’s OP token, which is set to benefit from the upcoming Ethereum upgrade.
- On-chain metrics reveal investors are already accumulating bags of OP on the recent dips.
Coinbase’s Layer 2 solution BASE has triggered an on-chain bull rally. Built on Optimism’s OP stack, BASE’s popularity has allowed many investors to turn a few hundred dollars into impressive returns. In a recent announcement, Layer 2 scaling solution Optimism said it is collaborating with BASE, an alliance that could benefit OP holders.
Let’s dive deep into the collaboration.
Also read: Optimism, Sui, Hedera prices brace for over $138 million worth in token unlocks
Optimism welcomes BASE
Optimism gained popularity after its launch in May 2022. The launch of Coinbase’s Layer 2 solution BASE using the OP stack propelled the token by nearly 20%. Optimism and BASE entered an alliance on August 24 that is set to be mutually beneficial for both parties. For Optimism, however, this move will help it for years to come.
Optimism welcomed BASE to the Optimism Collective with a few terms and conditions.
- Shared updates: According to Optimism, shared updates or shared standards is an incentive to coordinate and will drive disparate chains to cohere into a collective network. In this regard, there will be a shared committee that will oversee rules for updates.
- Fee split: The collaboration comes with a fee contribution understanding between the two projects. A fee of either greater than 2.5% of BASE’s total sequencer revenue or 15% of BASE’s net on-chain sequencer revenue will go towards the Optimism collective. On-chain sequencer revenue is the difference between the L2 transaction revenue and L1 data submission costs.
- Optimism will allow base an opportunity to earn nearly 118 million OP tokens over the next six years. Only 9% of this token treasury will be used to vote in OP governance.
Could BASE’s on-chain summer be taking cues from Compound’s DeFi summer of 2020?
Coinbase’s BASE opened an official bridge in the second week of August, which caused a flurry of inflows, causing a massive spike in activity and Total Value Locked (TVL). In just a few hours, it overtook many prominent Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platforms in terms of fees generated, surpassing prominent L2 platforms in terms of revenue and daily transactions. Given that the popularity generated was partly driven by friend.tech, it is still quite impressive.
The Compound platform kickstarted 2020’s DeFi summer by launching liquidity mining, attracting so much capital that DeFi’s TVL hit billions of dollars. Likewise, it looks like BASE has kickstarted a 2023 on-chain summer with the potential to attract even more capital in the near future. Considering the boring Bitcoin price action and that crypto markets have become dry, it is possible if developers flock to it.
If such a scenario does come into play, the existing collaboration between Optimism and BASE will ultimately reflect positively on the Optimism ecosystem and OP token holders. Such a scenario could kickstart a rally for OP.
Ethereum’s EIP-4844 could be fuel that propels OP’s rally
Lastly, we have the EIP-4844, which will implement the Protodank Sharding and vastly reduce fees for Layer 2 solutions. Such a development is likely to be bullish for Optimism’ OP token, which is already seeing massive developments from a fundamental perspective.
Read more on this topic:
Why Ethereum’s EIP-4844 could kickstart bull run for Optimism (OP), Arbitrum (ARB), Polygon (MATIC)
When is EIP-4844, and why is it considered the biggest game changer for Ethereum?
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Solana total value locked and transactions recover, likely to catalyze SOL price recovery
Solana, one of Ethereum network’s competitors, witnessed a 50% increase in the total volume of assets locked (TVL) on its blockchain. Solana’s TVL climbed from 205.11 million to 309.32 million since the beginning of 2023. SOL blockchain has observed a spike in the volume of transactions on Solana, making a recovery since the FTX debacle of November 2022.
Binance CEO CZ says phishing attacks are targeting FTX, BlockFi, Genesis users after recent Kroll data leak
Kroll, a financial and risk advisory company, suffered a data breach and data of bankruptcy claimants for insolvent companies FTX, BlockFi and Genesis Global Holdco. CEO of Binance, Changpeng Zhao (CZ), informed his 8.6 million followers of likely phishing attacks targeted at these users.
Curve Finance’s Michael Egorov proposes transaction fee of core crvUSD pools be doubled for higher CRV income
Curve Finance, a decentralized exchange platform, suffered an exploit on July 31. Hackers took off with over $50 million in crypto assets and this negatively influenced CRV token price. The asset’s price has been in a consistent decline since the event.
Celsius bankruptcy judge denies classification of CEL as a security, rejects precedent set in Ripple XRP case
Celsius, a bankrupt crypto lender’s case, has been ongoing in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York. Following Ripple’s partial victory against the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) lawsuit, Celsius investor, Otis Davis, asked the presiding judge to recognize CEL as a security.
Bitcoin: BTC history forecasts another crash in Q3 ahead of Jackson Hole Symposium
Bitcoin price shows a slow sideways movement around the $26,000 level after an outburst of volatility on August 17. This sideways movement could face a further decline should history rhyme.