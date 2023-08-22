Optimism price outperforms Arbitrum despite close similarity amid ongoing Ethereum Layer-2 wars

Share:

Optimism price has outperformed Arbitrum, sustaining an uptrend with signs of a prolonged bullishness.

However, OP and ARB have shown close similarity in various aspects, raising questions about why the price mismatch exists.

With both ecosystems counting the days to their unlocks, allocations prove relatively too close, pointing to a strong similarity.

Optimism (OP) and Arbitrum (ARB) tokens are the leading contenders in the Ethereum Layer-2 wars, with their total value bridged and the number of daily users showing a close race. While some distinguishing dynamics are here, other metrics on both networks have pointed to close similarity, explaining why these two ETH L2 tokens have often been mentioned together.

Also Read: Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Liquidity picture may not improve anytime soon.

Optimism beats Arbitrum price despite project similarities

Optimism (OP), one of the most promising Ethereum Layer-2 tokens next to Arbitrum (ARB), has displayed varying price actions despite close similarities between their technology, promised future, and tokenomics. An exploration of the two largest L2 optimistic rollups, Optimism and Arbitrum, details why they record stiff competition.

Beforehand, however, the principle operational dynamics for the two altcoins is that the “two solutions use the optimistic roll-up technology, making it possible for them to combine multiple transactions off the Ethereum and store a compressed version back on the ETH L1.

Nevertheless, the two tokens have shown close similarity in terms of allocating their vested tokens during unlock events.

With a relatively close difference between the number of tokens intended for allocation to their respective stakeholders, OP and ARB may be poised for similar moves when the impact of the token distribution on price action manifests.

Specifically, both L2s plan to allocate their vested tokens to founders and teams, community and reservation. This development may not lead to sustained selling pressure because holders will not be in a rush to sell. However, for where investors are the recipients, there is expectation to sell, with the ensuing seller momentum likely to influence prices.

According to expert guides on capitalizing on Token Unlocks for profit:

Tokens are distributed to the protocol’s treasury or for further project development, which usually means that they will stay in the ecosystem and will not be sold immediately for a profit. Meanwhile, tokens unlocked and distributed to partners, advisors, or early investors on a large stake risk creating higher selling pressure.

OP/USDT 1-day chart, ARB/USDT 1-day chart

Meanwhile, the Optimism price shows signs of a sustained uptrend, unlike the Arbitrum price, which has slumped around 5%. This disparity comes as ARB’s token unlocks many days out, while the OP holders only count days for the vested tokens to be unleashed.

Investors should therefore brace for a possible move in Optimism price, owing to the speculative nature of the crypto market that appears to be rising market prices before the unlock event.