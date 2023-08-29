Breaking: Grayscale wins lawsuit against US SEC, Bitcoin price rises $700

Share:

Grayscale Asset Manager has won its longstanding case against the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The lawsuit began in October 2022, with the asset management firm waiting for a decision from the D.C. Circuit Court.

The case made headlines amid ongoing spot Bitcoin Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) mania when Grayscale wrote an open letter to the SEC. Through its legal team stewarded by Davis Polk, the asset manager attempted to convince the SEC why approving all the spot BTC ETF applications would be the better decision.

The victory means the SEC must review the rejection, which could lead to the approval of the first spot Bitcoin ETF in the United States:

ORDERED and ADJUDGED that Grayscale's petition for review be granted and the Commission's order be vacated, in accordance with the opinion of the court filed herein this date.

Still, the SEC has 45 days to appeal the ruling – in which case it would either go to the Supreme Court or an en banc panel review – or could still reject the application on other grounds.

Crypto markets have pivoted around the development, providing the much-needed impulse to break consolidation.

Bitcoin price is up 5% to trade at $27,424 at the time of writing.