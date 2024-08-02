Coinbase beat market expectations, with Q2 revenue hitting $1.45 billion.

ETF cannibalization could affect Coinbase future earnings.

COIN, BTC and ETH showed slight increase as the report was largely positive.

Coinbase (COIN) is down 5% on Thursday after announcing a strong Q2 earnings report that surpassed market expectations. The company's positive Q2 report led to a slight rise in Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH).

Coinbase earnings beat expectations, but profit lags

Coinbase announced positive Q2 earnings on Thursday as its revenue rose to $1.45 billion, beating market expectations of $1.39 billion, a 104.7% rise from Q3 2023.

Coinbase's total trading volume was $226 billion, down 28% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ). As a result, its total transaction revenue also declined QoQ to $781 million. While overall revenue declined, revenue from subscriptions and services showed strong growth, coming in at $599 million, a 17% QoQ rise.

However, Coinbase's net income dropped considerably from $1.2 billion in Q1 to $36 million in Q2.

The Base Layer 2 is also becoming a core part of Coinbase, growing 300% QoQ to become the number one L2 in transactions processed. Base's median daily fee of $0.01 per transaction largely contributed to this rise.

Other notable trends from the report include:

Coinbase Q2 earnings

Crypto market investors generally use Coinbase earnings reports as a proxy to gauge US investors' interest in the crypto market. However, the outlook is gradually changing with Coinbase's increasing quest to diversify revenue sources and a potential ETF cannibalization with the launch of spot Ethereum and Bitcoin ETFs.

Considering Ethereum and Bitcoin make up a large portion of Coinbase's trading volume and transaction revenue, US investors shifting their trading activities towards ETFs could affect its revenue, noted Quinn Thompson, founder of Lekker Capital.

COIN is down 5.22% on the day but showed positive strength before the market closed. Following its decline, Cathie Wood's Ark Invest sold $2.7 million before Coinbase's earnings report. This adds to its earlier $4.3 million offload of COIN on July 19.

Meanwhile, the crypto market gained slightly after Coinbase's positive report. Bitcoin reclaimed $65,000, and Ethereum rose above the $3,200 mark as they attempted to shrug off bearish sentiment about the Federal Reserve's decision to keep interest rates steady.