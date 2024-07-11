SEC vs. Coinbase hearing on Thursday addresses the exchange’s demand that Chair Gary Gensler should testify.

Judge Katherine Polk Failla, who presided over the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) vs. Coinbase hearing early on Thursday, was troubled by the state of affairs and has asked the parties to work together. While Coinbase’s attorney argues that SEC Chair Gary Gensler’s statements prior to being sworn into office are relevant to the case, the judge found the argument “less helpful.”

SEC closer to partial win in lawsuit against Coinbase

SEC alleged that Coinbase and its holding company committed securities law violations by failing to register its platform as an exchange, broker and clearing agency. The financial regulator alleges that Coinbase violated Exchange Act Sections 5, 15(a), and 17A(b).

Reporter Nikhilesh De is covering the hearing live in tweets on X.

Judge: "I do have quite strong views about the utility or probative-ness of statements made by Mr Gensler before he became chair"



I actually prefer that you and your team begin with a motion to compel rather than a motion to quash, she said to Coinbase atty Kevin Schwartz — @[email protected] (@nikhileshde) July 11, 2024

