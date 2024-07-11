- SEC vs. Coinbase hearing on Thursday addresses the exchange’s demand that Chair Gary Gensler should testify.
- Coinbase Attorney Kevin Schwartz’s arguments fail to convince Judge Katherine Polk Failla.
- Judge says she is troubled by hearing that SEC is stonewalling, asks parties to work together.
Judge Katherine Polk Failla, who presided over the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) vs. Coinbase hearing early on Thursday, was troubled by the state of affairs and has asked the parties to work together. While Coinbase’s attorney argues that SEC Chair Gary Gensler’s statements prior to being sworn into office are relevant to the case, the judge found the argument “less helpful.”
SEC closer to partial win in lawsuit against Coinbase
SEC alleged that Coinbase and its holding company committed securities law violations by failing to register its platform as an exchange, broker and clearing agency. The financial regulator alleges that Coinbase violated Exchange Act Sections 5, 15(a), and 17A(b).
In a hearing early on Thursday morning, Judge Katherine Polk Failla listened to arguments from both sides. Judge Failla found that Coinbase attorney Kevin Schwartz’s arguments were not convincing and felt troubled by the SEC’s “stonewalling.”
The Judge asked the two parties to work together.
While Coinbase attempted to convince the court that SEC Chair Gary Gensler’s statements prior to being sworn into office are relevant to the case, the judge did not find the argument convincing.
Reporter Nikhilesh De is covering the hearing live in tweets on X.
Judge: "I do have quite strong views about the utility or probative-ness of statements made by Mr Gensler before he became chair"— @[email protected] (@nikhileshde) July 11, 2024
I actually prefer that you and your team begin with a motion to compel rather than a motion to quash, she said to Coinbase atty Kevin Schwartz
The SEC is closer to a partial victory in the hearing as Coinbase attorney Kevin Schwartz’s arguments failed to shed light on the relevance of Chair Gary Gensler’s statements on crypto prior to taking office.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
DOGE holders may sell if it rises above key accumulation zone
DOGE will reclaim a key level if it rises by 5%, and traders will likely sell as they break even. DOGE's social volume has reached its lowest level in the past year. DOGE has underperformed other top meme coins year-to-date.
SEC vs. Coinbase: Coinbase attorney's arguments fail to convince judge
SEC vs. Coinbase hearing on Thursday addresses the exchange’s demand that Chair Gary Gensler should testify. Coinbase Attorney Kevin Schwartz’s arguments fail to convince Judge Katherine Polk Failla.
Ethereum on-chain activity reveals mixed signals amid declining inflation
Ethereum could rally in Q3 following reduced US inflation and launch of spot ETH ETFs. Ethereum's on-chain activity shows mixed sentiment among investors. Bearish exhaustion candle could signify a downturn for ETH if SEC delays ETH ETF approval.
Biden's veto stands, banks unable to provide custody services for crypto
US House failed to muster a two-thirds vote to overturn President Biden's veto of Joint Resolution 109. Several Democrats failed to support a repeal of the President's veto despite the increasing role of the crypto industry in the upcoming election.
Bitcoin: BTC sinks under $55,000 as Mt Gox prepares payment to creditors
Bitcoin (BTC) price is having its worst week of the year, influenced by selling activity among BTC miners and heavy transfers of Bitcoins to exchanges by Mt Gox and the German Government.