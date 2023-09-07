Chainlink sharks accumulation spree likely to drive LINK price higher

Share:

Chainlink’s shark tier of holders owning between 10,000 to 100,000 LINK have accumulated $9.6 million worth of tokens in three days.

There are now 3,127 Chainlink sharks, driving demand for the altcoin.

LINK price has previously rallied in response to accumulation by large wallet investors.

Chainlink price has climbed past the key resistance level at $6 despite a broad bearish market for altcoins this week. The price increase could partly be driven by activity from large wallet investors holding LINK, who have consistently accumulated the token this week. The trend has been significant among sharks, or holders that own between 10,000 to 100,000 LINK tokens.

Also read: XRP price risks decline to support at $0.48, attorneys analyze the Howey memo and Hinman speech

Chainlink sharks are adding to their LINK token holdings

Accumulation of Chainlink by sharks has fueled a rally in LINK price on previous occasions. This makes it a key metric for determining the direction of the LINK price trend.

According to data from crypto intelligence tracker Santiment, Chainlink’s shark tier acquired $9.6 million worth of tokens within a three-day time frame. This increased demand is likely to act as a bullish catalyst for LINK.

As seen in the chart below, LINK accumulation by sharks in the first week of June drove Chainlink price higher. LINK price posted more than 20% gains in the two weeks following the increased demand from sharks. Similarly, sharks also scooped up LINK tokens at a rapid pace in the third week of July, pushing LINK price close to $8.3 afterwards.

Santiment data shows that 98 new shark wallets have emerged in Chainlink since Monday, a 3.2% rise. As of Thursday, there were 3,127 shark wallets holding between 10,000 and 100,000 LINK tokens.

Chainlink shark wallets buy more LINK tokens (Santiment)

The recent behavior of Chainlink’s large wallet investors can be attributed to Swift’s announcement on August 31 about its partnership with the protocol. Find out more about it here.

At the time of writing, LINK price is $6.28 on Binance. The altcoin is up 6.01% over the past week. For upside targets in the event of a price recovery in Chainlink, check this post.