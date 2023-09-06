XRP to power international remittance for banks in Philippines, Vietnam and Indonesia through SBI Remit

Share:

XRP will soon be used by banking institutions in three more Asian countries for international remittances powered by SBI Remit.

Banks in the Philippines, Vietnam and Indonesia will have access to international transfers through XRP, powered by SBI’s money transfer unit.

XRP price sustained above $0.50, on track to recover from its August 17 low of $0.42.

XRP is the crypto asset that will be used to power the international remittance service of banks that avail SBI Remit in three Asian countries. Japan’s largest remittance technology firm announced on Wednesday a new project which will enable the usage of XRP in remittance services for banks in the Philippines, Vietnam and Indonesia.

XRP’s rising utility is a bullish development for the altcoin.

SBI Remit announces XRP usage in international remittances

In a recent blog post on the SBI Remit website, the remittance-technology firm shared plans to expand the use of the altcoin XRP to settle international payments for banks located in several Asian countries: Philippines, Vietnam and Indonesia.

SBI Remit is a subsidiary of Japan’s SBI Group. In 2021, Ripple launched on-demand liquidity to power international payments from and to the country. The goal was to make remittances faster and cheaper for Japan.

The firm is extending a similar service to its banking clients located in these Asian countries. SBI Remit said it will use XRP to reduce the cost and the waiting time involved in international remittances.

The firm already uses XRP as the digital currency of choice for its remittances and transfers and as a bridge between two legal currencies. By extending this service to banks in Asian countries, SBI Remit is likely driving the utility of the altcoin higher. The bank plans to roll out the service by the end of September.

Higher utility is associated with widespread adoption, fueling a bullish narrative for the asset. At the time of writing, XRP trades at around $0.50, recovering from its August 17 low at $0.42.