XRP to power international remittance for banks in Philippines, Vietnam and Indonesia through SBI Remit

- XRP will soon be used by banking institutions in three more Asian countries for international remittances powered by SBI Remit.
- Banks in the Philippines, Vietnam and Indonesia will have access to international transfers through XRP, powered by SBI’s money transfer unit.
- XRP price sustained above $0.50, on track to recover from its August 17 low of $0.42.
XRP is the crypto asset that will be used to power the international remittance service of banks that avail SBI Remit in three Asian countries. Japan’s largest remittance technology firm announced on Wednesday a new project which will enable the usage of XRP in remittance services for banks in the Philippines, Vietnam and Indonesia.
XRP’s rising utility is a bullish development for the altcoin.
Also read: These five oversold altcoins might explode soon: DODO, GALA, MAGIC, MASK and SRM
SBI Remit announces XRP usage in international remittances
In a recent blog post on the SBI Remit website, the remittance-technology firm shared plans to expand the use of the altcoin XRP to settle international payments for banks located in several Asian countries: Philippines, Vietnam and Indonesia.
SBI Remit is a subsidiary of Japan’s SBI Group. In 2021, Ripple launched on-demand liquidity to power international payments from and to the country. The goal was to make remittances faster and cheaper for Japan.
The firm is extending a similar service to its banking clients located in these Asian countries. SBI Remit said it will use XRP to reduce the cost and the waiting time involved in international remittances.
The firm already uses XRP as the digital currency of choice for its remittances and transfers and as a bridge between two legal currencies. By extending this service to banks in Asian countries, SBI Remit is likely driving the utility of the altcoin higher. The bank plans to roll out the service by the end of September.
Higher utility is associated with widespread adoption, fueling a bullish narrative for the asset. At the time of writing, XRP trades at around $0.50, recovering from its August 17 low at $0.42.
Ripple FAQs
What is Ripple?
Ripple is a payments company that specializes in cross-border remittance. The company does this by leveraging blockchain technology. RippleNet is a network used for payments transfer created by Ripple Labs Inc. and is open to financial institutions worldwide. The company also leverages the XRP token.
What is XRP?
XRP is the native token of the decentralized blockchain XRPLedger. The token is used by Ripple Labs to facilitate transactions on the XRPLedger, helping financial institutions transfer value in a borderless manner. XRP therefore facilitates trustless and instant payments on the XRPLedger chain, helping financial firms save on the cost of transacting worldwide.
What is XRPL?
XRPLedger is based on a distributed ledger technology and the blockchain using XRP to power transactions. The ledger is different from other blockchains as it has a built-in inflammatory protocol that helps fight spam and distributed denial-of-service (DDOS) attacks. The XRPL is maintained by a peer-to-peer network known as the global XRP Ledger community.
What blockchain technology does XRP use?
XRP uses the interledger standard. This is a blockchain protocol that aids payments across different networks. For instance, XRP’s blockchain can connect the ledgers of two or more banks. This effectively removes intermediaries and the need for centralization in the system. XRP acts as the native token of the XRPLedger blockchain engineered by Jed McCaleb, Arthur Britto and David Schwartz.
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Grayscale law firm Davis Polk urges SEC to approve Bitcoin spot ETF, citing best use of resources
Grayscale Investment has urged the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to approve its Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) conversion to an ETP, citing recent court victory. Grayscale CEO Michael Sonnenshein shared the development on social media platform X.
Coinbase steps in to offer crypto lending services after BlockFi, Genesis fall; Base L2 suffers first glitch
Coinbase exchange has stepped in to fill the gap BlockFi and Genesis Global left after the two lending firms faced sudden financial crises reported in 2022 as part of the bleed from exposure to crypto exchange FTX and its sister firm, Alameda Research.
BlackRock deliberately driving down Bitcoin price in anticipation for Spot BTC ETF approval, analyst says
BlackRock asset manager is among the list of institutional players awaiting a decision from the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) after filing applications for Spot Bitcoin Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) approvals.
Solana price jumps 7% as Visa outlines plan to use SOL blockchain for USDC payments
Solana price has stayed glued to monthly lows over the past week despite an influx of funds from institutional players reaching up to $700,000. This capital inflow and a steady rise in Total Value Locked (TVL) failed to catalyze an uptrend for SOL, but things seem to have changed following a recent announcement.
Bitcoin: BTC correlation to DJIA hits 2021 peak levels amid ETF hype
Bitcoin price undid Grayscale gains after the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has decided to postpone its spot Bitcoin Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) decision on eight applications. BTC slid from $28,000 down to $26,000, where it currently trades.