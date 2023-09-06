BASE block failure another blow for users of Coinbase’s Layer 2 chain

Share:

BASE reported a failure early on Wednesday, in which no new blocks were added to the network within 45 minutes.

Coinbase Layer 2 chain’s team confirmed that a fix was deployed, block production has returned to normal.

The total value of assets locked in BASE dropped $4.02 million this week as the hype surrounding the Layer 2 chain declines.

BASE, a Layer-2 chain created by Coinbase, reported a block failure incident early on Wednesday. The team behind BASE explained that no new block was created for nearly 45 minutes and a fix was deployed to bring production to normal.

BASE mainnet gained popularity among users since its launch, and the failure incident added to the deterrents for the Layer 2 chain’s users.

BASE block outage incident

BASE suffered a major outage for the first time since its mainnet launch on August 9. No new blocks were produced on the chain, and developers reported that production was “stalled” at 9:36 pm UTC.

The team behind BASE continued to monitor the chain and released a fix. Block production returned to normal within 45 minutes of the outage. The crypto community is familiar with similar outages as they have affected blockchains like Solana.

Earlier today we had a delay in block production due in part to our internal infrastructure requiring a refresh.



The issue has been identified and remediated. No funds are at risk.



To stay updated, check https://t.co/ipa94DPBLq — Base ️ (@BuildOnBase) September 5, 2023

The hype surrounding BASE has slowly declined this week, and this is evident from the total value of assets locked by users on the Layer 2 chain.

BASE hype dies as TVL declines this week

The Layer 2 chain has noted a decline in the total value of assets locked on its blockchain from $410.06 million on Monday to $406.04 million early on Wednesday. This can be considered indicative of a declining interest from market participants.

BASE chain TVL on DeFiLlama

Several critics in crypto have called out BASE for its centralization, attributing the recent outage to the same. The crypto analyst behind the Twitter handle @LucidCIC commented on BASE’s outage and said centralized Layer 2 chains are not perfect.

Base has experienced its first "Stall"!



Coinbase is a good crypto company from what I have experienced but blockchain technology is complicated! When it comes to securing people's value these systems need to be perfect. Centralized EVM L2 is not perfect.



Staying on Cardano ‍♂️ — Lucid (@LucidCiC) September 5, 2023

Justin Bons, founder & CIO of Cyber Capital, said that all major Layer 2 chains have admin keys and that this makes them susceptible to theft or loss of funds. Bons states that Optimism, Arbitrum, zkSync, dYdX and BASE are being considered a replacement for Layer 1 chains, however, centralization of Layer 2 chains compromises their security.

1/6) All major L2s have admin keys; over $9B of user funds can be stolen right now!



This includes Optimism, Arbitrum, zkSync, dYdX & Base



That this is seen as an adequate replacement for L1 scaling is a travesty



They promise this will change, but centralization tends to stick: — Justin Bons (@Justin_Bons) August 31, 2023