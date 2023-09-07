- XRP price is stagnating in a demand zone as altcoin price action surrounds $0.50 level.
- Attorney John Deaton analyzed the Howey memo, explains that SEC’s enforcement lawyers did not conclude whether XRP is a security.
- William Hinman famously gave a speech offering Ethereum a free pass and steering clear of XRP’s status.
XRP price is winding around $0.50 on the daily price chart on Binance despite the altcoin being in a demand zone between $0.46 and $0.50. The altcoin likely risks a slump in its price in the short term.
Two catalysts influencing XRP price are legal minds’ analysis of the contents of the Howey memo, drafted by the Securities & Exchange Commission’s (SEC) enforcement lawyers, and former SEC executive William Hinman’s Ethereum speech.
Also read: XRP to power international remittance for banks in Philippines, Vietnam and Indonesia through SBI Remit
Howey Memo and Hinman’s Ethereum speech: What they mean for Ripple’s XRP
XRP investors and pro-XRP attorneys are analyzing the contents prepared by the SEC’s enforcement lawyers that were kept out of public view in the lawsuit. Attorney John Deaton explains that the Howey Memo, drafted to examine the status of XRP as a security, was likely inconclusive, and so the contents were kept out of public view as the lawsuit progressed.
The day following the draft of the Howey Memo, SEC’s former Director of Corporation Finance, William Hinman, gave a speech that is widely interpreted as a “free pass to Ethereum,” while Ripple and its executives awaited clarity on the altcoin’s security status.
The Howey Memo: What Does It Mean? https://t.co/OfQOmIbYKI— CryptoLaw (@CryptoLawUS) September 5, 2023
Deaton shed light on these two developments that are likely turning points in XRP’s journey to being considered a security by the financial regulator.
Ripple Labs chair Chris Larsen condemned the SEC’s regulation by enforcement approach in a recent tweet:
I sincerely hope we’re seeing the beginning of the end of the SEC’s policy of regulation by enforcement. The Courts are rejecting it, and now it’s time for Congress to take the lead on crypto policy.— Chris Larsen (@chrislarsensf) September 6, 2023
Thanks @EdLudlow @technology for the chat! https://t.co/3gZOR4lq5J
XRP price is in a slump, fails to begin recovery
Lockridge Okoth, a technical analyst at FXStreet, evaluated the daily price chart for XRP and made an observation that bulls are likely “sitting on their hands.” This has exposed XRP price to the risk of decline toward critical support at $0.48. A break below this support level could push the altcoin to the lower base of the demand zone at $0.46.
Okoth notes that a 15% decline to August 17’s intraday low of $0.41 is likely, and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) supports this thesis.
XRP/USDT one-day price chart on Binance
XRP price could recover from the recent decline if it climbs past the 100-day and 50-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) at $0.55 and $0.56, respectively.
Ripple FAQs
What is Ripple?
Ripple is a payments company that specializes in cross-border remittance. The company does this by leveraging blockchain technology. RippleNet is a network used for payments transfer created by Ripple Labs Inc. and is open to financial institutions worldwide. The company also leverages the XRP token.
What is XRP?
XRP is the native token of the decentralized blockchain XRPLedger. The token is used by Ripple Labs to facilitate transactions on the XRPLedger, helping financial institutions transfer value in a borderless manner. XRP therefore facilitates trustless and instant payments on the XRPLedger chain, helping financial firms save on the cost of transacting worldwide.
What is XRPL?
XRPLedger is based on a distributed ledger technology and the blockchain using XRP to power transactions. The ledger is different from other blockchains as it has a built-in inflammatory protocol that helps fight spam and distributed denial-of-service (DDOS) attacks. The XRPL is maintained by a peer-to-peer network known as the global XRP Ledger community.
What blockchain technology does XRP use?
XRP uses the interledger standard. This is a blockchain protocol that aids payments across different networks. For instance, XRP’s blockchain can connect the ledgers of two or more banks. This effectively removes intermediaries and the need for centralization in the system. XRP acts as the native token of the XRPLedger blockchain engineered by Jed McCaleb, Arthur Britto and David Schwartz.
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Dogecoin likely in the accumulation phase with 20% DOGE wallets sitting on unrealized profits
Pseudonymous technical analyst, Poseidon, concluded that Dogecoin price is likely in its accumulation phase after analyzing the monthly, weekly and daily charts. On-chain metrics from IntoTheBlock reveal that 20.73% of DOGE wallet holders are profitable at the current price level.
XRP to power international remittance for banks in Philippines, Vietnam and Indonesia through SBI Remit
Banks in the Philippines, Vietnam and Indonesia will have access to international transfers through XRP, powered by SBI’s money transfer unit. XRP price sustained above $0.50, on track to recover from its August 17 low of $0.42.
BASE block failure another blow for users of Coinbase’s Layer 2 chain
BASE, a Layer-2 chain created by Coinbase, reported a block failure incident early on Wednesday. The team behind BASE explained that no new block was created for nearly 45 minutes and a fix was deployed to bring production to normal.
These five oversold altcoins might explode soon: DODO, GALA, MAGIC, MASK and SRM
Altcoin traders suffered losses in the second quarter as the Bitcoin price recovered. Since then, while opportunities have presented themselves in different altcoins, the gains may not be enough to wipe out losses.
Bitcoin: BTC correlation to DJIA hits 2021 peak levels amid ETF hype
Bitcoin price undid Grayscale gains after the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has decided to postpone its spot Bitcoin Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) decision on eight applications. BTC slid from $28,000 down to $26,000, where it currently trades.