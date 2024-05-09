XRP hovers near $0.53 as Ripple traders digest SEC vs. Ripple final briefs

- Ripple and the SEC have filed their reply briefs and supporting evidence, awaiting the court’s ruling in the lawsuit.
- SEC’s redacted reply brief to Ripple, made public on Wednesday, continued to demand a hefty penalty of $2 billion.
- XRP is stuck below sticky resistance at $0.53 on Thursday.
XRP is ranging below $0.53 on Thursday as investors continue to digest the recent developments in the legal battle between Ripple and the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Both parties have filed their final remedies-related briefs and replies, in which they continue to support their prior stances: While SEC demands a $2 billion fine, Ripple considers that this should amount to a maximum of $10 million. The judge is expected to rule on the case in May.
Daily Digest Market Movers: XRP legal proceedings draw to a close
- SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit has garnered much attention from XRP holders, as developments in the legal battle have impacted the altcoin’s price. Both parties have filed their remedies-related briefs, opposing briefs and responses. Redacted versions of the filings and the supporting evidence have been made publicly available on Wednesday.
- The court is expected to rule on the penalties to be imposed on Ripple for the alleged violation of securities laws in May.
- Attorney James Filan shared the recent redacted version of the SEC filing in a tweet on X:
#XRPCommunity #SECGov v. #Ripple #XRP The @SECGov has filed its redacted remedies reply brief & supporting exhibits.https://t.co/qZ6GTtSFmL— James K. Filan (@FilanLaw) May 7, 2024
- Attorney Jeremy Hogan noted that the SEC did not comment on institutional sales of XRP, and observed that Ripple is trying to re-litigate. In Hogan’s words the SEC “went out without a whimper.”
The Ripple v. SEC briefs are FINISHED!— Jeremy Hogan (@attorneyjeremy1) May 8, 2024
And I think the SEC went out with a whimper here.
It didn't even try to attack ODL sales, just noting that Ripple was trying to re-litigate the issue (which it is).
And it brought nothing new on damages.
Just waiting for The Judge now! https://t.co/r8nxNMTzqj pic.twitter.com/Futa93lXUb
- Attorney Bill Morgan pointed out that Ripple may have considered the worst-case scenario in the lawsuit, a permanent injunction on its ODL sales. Ripple is prepared for the court ordering the firm to stop its XRP ODL sales, and this is clear from the way that the payment remittance firm has structured its arrangements for the US and other jurisdictions where it holds licenses.
It is worth pointing out that Ripple’s current arrangements disclosed in the opposition brief of using USDT or other crypto in the US for ODL and using subsidiaries in other foreign jurisdictions pursuant to licences in those jurisdictions for ODL sales are structured in a way… https://t.co/42pFcj2Y3T— bill morgan (@Belisarius2020) May 8, 2024
Technical analysis: XRP stuck below $0.53 on Thursday
Ripple is stuck between the $0.57 and $0.50 range for over one week. The altcoin faces sticky resistance at $0.53 at the time of writing, a level that represents the 50% Fibonacci retracement from the April 9 to April 13 sell-off.
In the weekly time frame, the $0.4665 level is a key support for XRP, and the $0.5630 is the key resistance level to beat.
The Volume Profile indicator shows that the point of control is at $0.6159, which acted as support throughout March. It corresponds to the highest volume of XRP traded in the daily chart. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator shows green histogram bars above the neutral line, implying positive momentum in Ripple’s upward trend that started on April 20.
XRP/USDT 1-day chart
Looking down, XRP could find support at the May 1 low of $0.4782. XRP could sweep liquidity at this level and attempt to recover from the recent decline in price.
Cryptocurrency metrics FAQs
The developer or creator of each cryptocurrency decides on the total number of tokens that can be minted or issued. Only a certain number of these assets can be minted by mining, staking or other mechanisms. This is defined by the algorithm of the underlying blockchain technology. Since its inception, a total of 19,445,656 BTCs have been mined, which is the circulating supply of Bitcoin. On the other hand, circulating supply can also be decreased via actions such as burning tokens, or mistakenly sending assets to addresses of other incompatible blockchains.
Market capitalization is the result of multiplying the circulating supply of a certain asset by the asset’s current market value. For Bitcoin, the market capitalization at the beginning of August 2023 is above $570 billion, which is the result of the more than 19 million BTC in circulation multiplied by the Bitcoin price around $29,600.
Trading volume refers to the total number of tokens for a specific asset that has been transacted or exchanged between buyers and sellers within set trading hours, for example, 24 hours. It is used to gauge market sentiment, this metric combines all volumes on centralized exchanges and decentralized exchanges. Increasing trading volume often denotes the demand for a certain asset as more people are buying and selling the cryptocurrency.
Funding rates are a concept designed to encourage traders to take positions and ensure perpetual contract prices match spot markets. It defines a mechanism by exchanges to ensure that future prices and index prices periodic payments regularly converge. When the funding rate is positive, the price of the perpetual contract is higher than the mark price. This means traders who are bullish and have opened long positions pay traders who are in short positions. On the other hand, a negative funding rate means perpetual prices are below the mark price, and hence traders with short positions pay traders who have opened long positions.
