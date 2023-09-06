Share:

Dogecoin wallets sitting on unrealized profits climbed to 20.73%, analyst noted a strong accumulation on the monthly chart.

DOGE price range between $0.05 and $0.093 is likely an accumulation phase for the next bullish breakout in the meme coin.

Crypto analyst Poseidon has set a target of $0.18 for DOGE, based on the weekly price chart.

Pseudonymous technical analyst, Poseidon, concluded that Dogecoin price is likely in its accumulation phase after analyzing the monthly, weekly and daily charts. On-chain metrics from IntoTheBlock reveal that 20.73% of DOGE wallet holders are profitable at the current price level.

Also read: XRP to power international remittance for banks in Philippines, Vietnam and Indonesia through SBI Remit

Dogecoin is in the accumulation phase according to Poseidon

Technical analyst, Poseidon, noted a strong accumulation in DOGE. Poseidon considers the range between $0.093 and $0.05 as the key range for the meme coin. DOGE’s price movement in this range is likely the accumulation phase for the next period in the meme coin’s trajectory.

Poseidon explains that Dogecoin has exhibited strong accumulation despite its sideways price movement, when compared to Layer 1 and other tokens in the crypto ecosystem. On the monthly price chart, the analyst marks the $0.048 level as key for DOGE. Every DOGE token bought between $0.025 and $0.010 is considered cheap and likely to yield 10x gains in the long run, according to Poseidon’s analysis.

DOGE/USDT weekly price chart on Binance

On-chain metric Global In/Out of the Money (GIOM) from crypto intelligence tracker IntoTheBlock supports the thesis of long-term price gain in DOGE, presented by Poseidon. The analyst’s target for DOGE is $0.18.

DOGE wallets sitting on unrealized profits limited to 20%

The GIOM metric estimates the volume or percentage of the wallets holding the token that are currently sitting on unrealized profits or losses. If the average price at which these wallets acquired the asset is below the current price, the wallet is sitting on unrealized profits; if the acquisition cost of the wallets is above the price of the asset, it is sitting on unrealized losses.

Based on the chart from IntoTheBlock, 20.73% of the wallets holding DOGE are currently sitting on unrealized profits. Wallets that are profitable are likely to engage in “profit-taking” and this would increase the selling pressure on DOGE. However, these addresses are currently limited to 20.73% against 73.72% that are underwater.

DOGE wallet addresses that are profitable or underwater

As long as the count of wallets facing unrealized losses exceeds the profitable ones, DOGE is more likely to continue its recovery and resume an upward trajectory. At the time of writing, DOGE price is $0.063 on Binance.