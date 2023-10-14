Bitcoin price surges as SEC misses appeal deadline for Grayscale GBTC conversion to spot BTC ETF

Share:

Bitcoin price is up almost 1% amid spreading news that the US SEC will not be appealing the Grayscale victory.

Trading volume continues to increase, up 61% thus far despite the characteristic weekend lull.

It comes as investors anticipate Spot BTC ETF to come soon, possibly driving Bitcoin price higher.

Bitcoin (BTC) price is trading with a bullish bias, holding above a crucial support level into the weekend as chatter about Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) continues to span Crypto X. It comes on the back of conclusion that the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) may not be appealing the recent Grayscale victory as the deadline has elapsed.

Bitcoin price surges as SEC misses deadline

Bitcoin price is up 0.5% in the last 24 hours, with a 61% increase in trading volume over the same timeframe. The king of crypto continues to consolidate along an ascending trend line, holding above this bullish formation with prospects for fresh increases.

To begin with, the Relative Strength Index (RSI), a momentum indicator, has deviated from its previous downtrend, pulling north to show buying pressure is rising. Further, the Awesome Oscillator (AO) histograms are showing green, steadily edging towards the positive territory. Also, the Parabolic Stop and Reverse (SAR) indicator has flipped to track Bitcoin price from below at $25,186, adding credence to the bullish outlook.

With Bitcoin price holding above the ascend trendline at $26,862, the upside potential for BTC remains plausible, bolstered by optimistic technical indicators. With this, the people’s crypto could extend to tag the $28,731 resistance level, or in a highly bullish case, complete a 10% leap above current levels to confront the $29,891 supplier congestion level. A decisive three-day candlestick close above this level would bring the $32,000 psychological barrier in sight.

BTC/USDT 3-day chart

Conversely, early profit-taking could send Bitcoin price below the critical support offered by the ascending trendline around the current price of $26,862. While a break below this level could inspire the bears, the upside potential would only be invalidated once BTC records a three-day candlestick close below the $25,499 support level. This could expose BTC to a retest of the $24,000 psychological level.

