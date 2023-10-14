- The SEC is set to accept the court’s decision to approve the conversion of Grayscale’s Bitcoin Trust into an ETF, according to Reuters.
- The precedence set by this development would allow for the myriad of spot BTC ETF applications to be approved as well.
- According to Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffart, the chances of a spot BTC ETF approval now stand at 90% before the January 10, 2024 deadline.
Bitcoin spot exchange-traded fund (ETF) has been in demand for a very long time now. The lack of clarity regarding such investment products led to many keeping away from them. However, by the looks of it, the fight that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) put up is finally coming to an end.
Bitcoin spot ETF to be approved soon
The SEC, which religiously has been focused on taking crypto down, seemingly gave up this week, letting the potential of a spot Bitcoin approval increase. According to Reuters, sources noted that the regulatory body decided not to appeal the court’s decision to approve Grayscale’s application to convert the Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) into an ETF.
The asset management firm took the SEC to court last year after the unjustified rejection of the application. While this year, the court ruled in favor of Grayscale, the SEC was given another shot at appealing the decision.
Seemingly, the regulatory body has decided against challenging the court’s decision, suggesting it is ready to approve spot Bitcoin ETF applications going forward.
When is it coming?
According to James Seyffart and Eric Balchunas, senior Bloomberg ETF analysts, the chances of an ETF approval now stand at 90%. The duo noted that the likeliness of the approval is in line with the decision deadline for Ark and 21Shares updated filing. This means that if the SEC does not change its mood, January 10, 2024, will see the approval of spot Bitcoin ETFs.
I've gotten a lot of questions regarding my current view on Spot #Bitcoin ETFs over the last couple weeks. This is the first section of the note I put out yesterday with @EricBalchunas.— James Seyffart (@JSeyff) October 13, 2023
TLDR: Our view hasn't changed much https://t.co/dRAm5IsdQf pic.twitter.com/Htsi3n2XxV
Since there are myriad of applications, the market could see a sudden increase in liquidity, which will most likely be the first step in the beginning of the much-awaited bull rally six months before the next BTC halving.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Turn off Solana and win $400,000 - Solana Foundation executive announces offer
Solana has been touted as an Ethereum killer, but as with every blockchain in the crypto market, the network does not come without its fair share of issues. While many who get hacked or exploited deal with the issues after the fact, Solana intends to get a step ahead by making a very lucrative offer to white hat hackers.
Grayscale vs. SEC deadline: Commission faces a midnight Friday deadline to challenge August 29 loss
Grayscale Investments secured a resounding victory in its longstanding case against the US Securities and Exchange Commission in late August. The lawsuit started in October after the firm approached the D.C. Circuit Court pushing to have its Bitcoin Trust converted to an Exchange-traded fund.
Loom Network price hits strong weekly resistance after 32% surge as LOOM ranks high on Korea’s Upbit
Loom Network token is highly bullish, passing as a rather lucrative investment for scalping traders, buying and selling the asset within a short period to make small profits.
Voyager founder charged by CFTC for fraud and by FTC for misleading investors that lost $1 billion
Voyager was among the first crypto companies to collapse and file for bankruptcy in 2022. While the platform has been making efforts to return its customers' assets since then, it looks like the regulatory bodies are not willing to be patient.
Bitcoin: Can BTC bears challenge crypto’s 2023 bull rally?
Bitcoin (BTC) price is at a critical juncture in the weekly time frame, where bulls and bears are battling for control. However, a multi-time-frame analysis shows that BTC is bullish daily and is likely to rally higher.