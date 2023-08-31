Grayscale GBTC to ETF approval by US SEC would be a double-edged sword, Bloomberg analysts

- The court approved Grayscale's appeal for its Bitcoin Trust to be converted into a spot BTC ETF on August 29.
- Bloomberg Intelligence analysts have broken down what approval from the SEC would mean, citing potential impact for stakeholders.
- Particularly, GBTC investors, Gemini Earn customers, Genesis, and FTX creditors would be impacted. Gary Gensler likely to feel the heat.
Grayscale won in its prolonged case against the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The asset manager's appeal to have its Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) converted to a spot Bitcoin Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) finally bore fruit after the US District Circuit Court gave a positive ruling. According to Bloomberg analysts, the approval materializing into an actual conversion would provide a paradigm shift in the market, helping and hurting at the same time.
Also Read: Breaking: Grayscale wins lawsuit against US SEC, Bitcoin price nears $28,000
Grayscale GBTC to ETF conversion would cut both ways
According to experts from Bloomberg Intelligence, the SEC ultimately converting Grayscale GBTC to an ETF would have a bearing on several ongoing claims.
If the SEC relents and allows the GBTC conversion it will help all:— Ryan Selkis (@twobitidiot) August 30, 2023
+ GBTC investors
+ Gemini Earn customers
+ Genesis creditors
+ FTX creditors (summary below)
It will hurt:
+ Chair Gensler's paper mache ego. pic.twitter.com/FJUsSqvdQZ
First, GBTC investors could finally redeem their fund shares, something the asset manager was struggling with, and reduce fees. These concerns had been raised by FTX's sister firm, Alameda Research. An approval would, therefore, quell the claims levied by the crypto hedge fund.
When Genesis filed for bankruptcy earlier in the year, customers of its yield-bearing product, including Gemini, were revealed to be the largest creditors. It pointed to Gemini selling its GBTC shares, which Genesis had used as collateral. With Grayscale's struggles, there was not enough money to go around, meaning creditor settlement has been an issue.
Conversion of the GBTC to ETF would unlock settlement potential, perhaps achieving a settlement for Gemini earn customers, Genesis, and FTX creditors. More broadly, approval would help every stakeholder suffering exposure to Grayscale.
Hang in there! It's frustrating when egos get in the way of progress, but hopefully the SEC will come around and help all those who can benefit from the GBTC conversion. Keep the faith!— Monke (@GorillaMonkey13) August 30, 2023
Potential impact of GBTC to ETF conversion in Grayscale's value
The market responding to the recent victory for GBTC is driving increased demand for the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust shares. Citing Bloomberg Intelligence expert James Seyffart:
Once converted to an ETF, GBTC would no longer trade at meaningful discounts or premiums due to the ETF structure's efficiencies.
As a side note, Grayscale's GBTC discount has been narrowing, meaning investor confidence in the trust has increased. This is also interpreted as increased demand for the shares and could see investors rake in more profit, especially if the discount narrows further or completely disappears.
A Bitcoin Trust is a close-ended fund (CEF). This is different from ETFs, where authorized participants can maintain close value for their assets. Traders can create new shares of an ETF, making money when its market capitalization goes above its stock value. When market capitalization drops relative to the value of stocks, traders can redeem shares.
The GBTC has been trading at a discount to Grayscale's BTC holdings for two years. It got worse during the FTX implosion, with Genesis's woes harming Grayscale, possibly because most firms had betted on Grayscale's narrowing discount while they remained customers of Genesis. When Genesis went under, these firms lost money, thereby affecting their trading strategies. Consequently, GBTC discounts moved from 43% to 50% between November and December.
Cryptocurrency metrics FAQs
What is circulating supply?
The developer or creator of each cryptocurrency decides on the total number of tokens that can be minted or issued. Only a certain number of these assets can be minted by mining, staking or other mechanisms. This is defined by the algorithm of the underlying blockchain technology. Since its inception, a total of 19,445,656 BTCs have been mined, which is the circulating supply of Bitcoin. On the other hand, circulating supply can also be decreased via actions such as burning tokens, or mistakenly sending assets to addresses of other incompatible blockchains.
What is market capitalization?
Market capitalization is the result of multiplying the circulating supply of a certain asset by the asset’s current market value. For Bitcoin, the market capitalization at the beginning of August 2023 is above $570 billion, which is the result of the more than 19 million BTC in circulation multiplied by the Bitcoin price around $29,600.
What is trading volume?
Trading volume refers to the total number of tokens for a specific asset that has been transacted or exchanged between buyers and sellers within set trading hours, for example, 24 hours. It is used to gauge market sentiment, this metric combines all volumes on centralized exchanges and decentralized exchanges. Increasing trading volume often denotes the demand for a certain asset as more people are buying and selling the cryptocurrency.
What is funding rate?
Funding rates are a concept designed to encourage traders to take positions and ensure perpetual contract prices match spot markets. It defines a mechanism by exchanges to ensure that future prices and index prices periodic payments regularly converge. When the funding rate is positive, the price of the perpetual contract is higher than the mark price. This means traders who are bullish and have opened long positions pay traders who are in short positions. On the other hand, a negative funding rate means perpetual prices are below the mark price, and hence traders with short positions pay traders who have opened long positions.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin traders exercise caution ahead of US Core PCE Price Index release
Bitcoin price rallied to $28,100 on Tuesday, in response to Grayscale’s victory against the SEC in its spot Bitcoin ETF lawsuit. Since then, BTC price wiped out its gains, declining to $27,300 as traders exercised caution ahead of the August 31 release of US Core PCE Price Index for July.
DYDX price rally likely as community unanimously supports migration to dYdX chain
DYDX price resisted selling pressure despite Tuesday's token unlock in light of the migration to dYdX chain and the adoption of version 4 of the project. The proposal, shared by crypto market maker Wintermute, is likely to be approved as it has received 100% support from community members on a vote that is still under way.
PEPE coin early adopter acquires 1 trillion tokens despite rug pull allegations
PEPE coin is facing allegations of a rug pull after insiders were accused of stealing $15 million worth of the project’s tokens. Despite PEPE price decline and allegations, an early adopter of the meme coin jumped in to buy 1 trillion PEPE tokens. PEPE accumulation by an early adopter would appear to be a sign of confidence in the meme coin.
Litecoin price recovery likely fueled by Grayscale, 50% increase in transactions
Litecoin network’s long-term holders continue to show confidence in the altcoin despite the price drop post-halving. A recovery in the altcoin is likely in the presence of recent catalysts in the crypto ecosystem.
Bitcoin: BTC history forecasts another crash in Q3 ahead of Jackson Hole Symposium
Bitcoin price shows a slow sideways movement around the $26,000 level after an outburst of volatility on August 17. This sideways movement could face a further decline should history rhyme.