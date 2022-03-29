- Bitcoin price continues to surprise bulls and bears alike with its performance.
- Monday’s price action extended the bullish close on Sunday.
- Traders and investors are looking out for signs of a pullback before Bitcoin continues higher.
Bitcoin price has performed spectacularly over the past two weeks. From the week of March 18, 2022, to the current weekly high, BTC is up more than 24%. Additionally, Bitcoin hit a new 2022 high and is likely to close above the January open, turning Bitcoin positive for 2022.
Bitcoin price hits several bullish milestones; a pullback is expected but not a certainty
Bitcoin price action has been in massive bullish rise over the past few weeks that bulls and bears alike expect a pullback. However, that may not occur. Bitcoin has already made new 2022 highs, and if it has a daily close that puts BTC positive for 2022, that could trigger some major institutional positioning.
Institutions often look for yearly highs and lows to be established in January and July – if an instrument is trading above the January open, positions are often bought, added, and supported. If an instrument is below the January open, positions are often sold and reduced. However, when a ceiling is broken, institutions often switch the position management to turn that ceiling into a new floor.
In other words, if institutional participation displays historically normal behavior and positioning, then Bitcoin price may see the $47,500 to $48,000 price range as the new 2022 ‘low’ until July. The next price zone to test as resistance is the $50,000 value area in that scenario.
BTC/USD Daily Ichimoku Kinko Hyo Chart
However, confirmation is needed to confirm a change in institutional positioning. There is a strong likelihood that Bitcoin price and the broader cryptocurrency market may experience some profit taking for the remainder of the week. Bitcoin price would likely return to the breakout of the bear flag at $44,725, where the daily Tenkan-Sen ad 61.8% Fibonacci retracement currently exists.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Brock Pierce goes all-in EOS, pushing prices by more than 26%
EOS price started a massive uptrend, posting double-digit gains overnight. Analysts believe EOS could continue its uptrend to a target at $5.5.
XRP Price Prediction: Ripple targets $1
Ripple (XRP) price sees a bullish continuation helped by another round of tailwinds that are supporting the positive spin coming from the equity space.
Ethereum price heads north to print new yearly high at $3,700
Ethereum (ETH) price is on the cusp of performing one of its best weeks in 2022 as markets jump on additional favourable tailwinds.
Shiba Inu accumulation at this level could yield maximum returns
Shiba Inu price is arriving at a critical junction on its journey north. Flipping this hurdle into a support floor will be key to triggering further upside for SHIB.
Buyers euphoric, but BTC is not out of the woods yet
Bitcoin price shows a retest of the upper range of its consolidation after rallying for nearly two weeks. This uptrend will now face multiple hurdles that will decide the outlook for BTC in the near future.