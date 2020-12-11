Bitcoin Cash Price Forecast: BCH imminent dump eyes price levels under $200 – Confluence Detector

- Bitcoin Cash could dive massively to levels under $200, mostly if a descending triangle breakdown is confirmed.
- The confluence support at $258 and $257 could help Bitcoin Cash reclaim support at $260.
Bitcoin Cash is still engulfed in selling pressure despite the recently established support at $260. All recovery attempts have been in vain. BCH has been forced to seek a lower anchor before recovery comes into the picture. Besides, a bearish pattern on the 4-hour chart points towards a possible breakdown under $200.
Bitcoin Cash overhead pressure could intensify
A daily close under $260 is likely to trigger more sell orders. Traders would also move swiftly to short the cryptoasset if it confirms a breakdown below the horizontal line, forming part of the descending triangle pattern. The chart pattern is a bearish indicator, as explained earlier in the day.
The only formidable support below $260 holds the ground at $240. On the other hand, the triangle has a breakdown target of $194, representing a 25% downswing.
BCH/USD 4-hour chart
Meanwhile, sideways trading, as reinforced by the Relative Strength Index, seems to be calling for stability in the market. This also means that Bitcoin Cash could settle for consolidation before the next significant move.
The confluence detector shows that Bitcoin Cash's downside is protected by robust support at $258. Here, the 1-hour Bollinger Band lower boundary and the one-week pivot point support one converge. Another medium support is highlighted at $257 by the one-hour previous low and the 15-minutes Bollinger Band lower border.
BTC/USD confluence levels
The token has some leeway for growth on the upside, at least enough to reclaim the position above $260. However, bulls must prepare to deal with the intense seller congestion between $261.4 and $261.8. The one-day previous low and the one-day pivot point support one.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
