Cardano Price Prediction: ADA eyes a 25% downswing if this bearish pattern confirms

- Cardano is dancing at the extreme edge of a cliff, likely to fall to price levels under $0.1.
- A buy signal could appear on the 4-hour chart in the coming sessions, thereby invalidating the bearish outlook.
Cardano is trading in the red, just like other major cryptocurrencies. The smart contract token recently slumped to $0.13 as precisely predicted. A minor recovery seems to have come into the picture but failed to gain momentum. As technical levels continue to dwindle, ADA seems poised for a further breakdown under $0.1.
Cardano likely to dump some more under $0.1
ADA is trading at $0.139 after suffering yet another rejection under the descending trendline. The same upside is also limited by the 50 Simple Moving Average and the 100 SMA on the 4-hour chart.
Marginally under the current price level, Cardano is anchored on the 200 SMA. The buyer congestion at this zone must remain intact to avert potential losses. Besides, the Relative Strength Index downward slope adds credence to the bearish narrative. Note that ADA/USD is also near the apex of a descending triangle pattern.
Descending triangle patterns are bearish and usually lead to massive losses. Traders watch out for breaks under the horizontal line connecting a series of lows. They then enter into short positions, further adding pressure on the asset. The current triangle pattern hints at a 25% downswing to levels slightly under $0.1.
ADA/USD 4-hour chart
The TD Sequential is likely to present a buy signal on the 4-hour chart, which could invalidate the technical breakdown. The call to sell will manifest in a red nine candlestick. If the bearish outlook is confirmed, Cardano could rise in one to four daily candlesticks.
ADA/USD 4-hour chart
Similarly, a bullish picture will appear if ADA holds above the 200 SMA. On the upside, a spike above the trendline could call for more buy orders, creating enough volume for a breakout to $0.18. Note that the 50 SMA and the 100 SMA could delay the recovery process.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin selling intensifies, crypto bull run on hold
Cryptocurrencies across the board are nursing wounds led by the flagship digital asset, Bitcoin. Recovery from the mid-week declines is an uphill battle for the bulls. Investors are jittery and wondering if this could be the end of the bull run.
XRP holders can follow these easy steps to claim their Spark tokens
Ripple holders are filled with excitement as the biggest airdrop knocks at their doors. The Flare Network will bring forth the new Spark tokens to the XRP ecosystem.
LLTC poised to flip bullish if support at $70 holds
Litecoin seems to be hunting for support above $70, following another rejection at $75. This expected support's role is to shift the bulls' focus to higher price levels, preferably above $80.
WAVES sell-off gains traction, bears target at $5
Waves has been one of the best-performing altcoins recently. The coin bottomed at $2 in early October and hit the highest level of 2020 at $9.37. However, the token has run out of luck.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC teetering on the verge of an abyss after conquering a new all-time high
Bitcoin lived through a momentous week. The pioneer digital currency hit the new all-time high at $19,915 and stopped within a whisker of a crucial $20,000.