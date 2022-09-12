- Binance Coin price shows a recent formation of a twelve-hour demand zone, extending from $282.73 to $257.74.
- A bounce off this demand zone could trigger a 10% run-up to $310.
- A daily candlestick close below $257.74 will invalidate the bullish thesis for BNB.
Binance Coin price shows a clear bullish development that hints at an upcoming rally. Therefore, investors can wait for the pullback to hop on the next leg-up.
Binance Coin price foresees its next move
Binance Coin price crashed below the $274.09 support level on September 6 by dropping roughly 6%. This move, while bearish, was the end of the selling pressure and was followed by a surge in buyers that led to a reversal and pushed BNB up by 15% over the next three days.
As Binance Coin price rallied 15% from the $257.74 swing low, it also set a swing high at $298.48. This bullish move also shifted the market structure by producing a higher high relative to the August 30 swing high at $291.94. This development confirmed the formation of the $282.73 to $257.74 demand zone.
Although Binance Coin price is likely to pull back, the sellers will most likely be absorbed due to the aforementioned demand zone. Hence, a minor pullback to $280 could be followed by a 10% run-up to collect the buy-stop liquidity resting above $310.40.
BNB/USDT 12-hour chart
On the other hand, if Binance Coin price produces a daily candlestick close below $257.74, it will invalidate the demand zone and hence bullish thesis for BNB by producing a lower low. This development could lead to BNB filling the imbalance that extends from $257.74 to $245.01.
If sellers take control, Binance Coin price could sweep the $239.40 and $233.71 swing lows to collect the sell-stop liquidity resting below them.
Note:
The video attached below talks about Bitcoin price and its potential outlooks which could influence Binance Coin price.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Bitcoin holds steady above $21K
The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization was recently trading at approximately $21,800, up about 1% and somewhat higher than where it began the weekend. BTC spiked more than 10% at one point on Friday amid market optimism.
Ethereum Merge could break the internet according to Preston Van Loon
Ethereum heads into the Merge within the next few days, therefore holders are awaiting a massive impact on the altcoin’s blockchain. Developer Preston Van Loon confirmed that the change in Ethereum’s consensus mechanism could drive ETH price higher.
Three reasons to accumulate Bitcoin at the 2022 cycle bottom
Bitcoin price likely hit its absolute bottom according to the Market Mastery Divergence indicator. Analysts believe it is the best buying opportunity for traders in years, according to the indicator that worked in three previous cycles.
Why Shiba Inu holders need to hold their horses on SHIB purchase
Shiba Inu yielded impressive gains over the past week, however analysts have identified bearish signals in the meme coin’s price chart. Coinbase’s price page indicates that Shiba Inu has a higher average hold time than BTC or ETH.
Bitcoin: Macro bearish trend persists, but a respite for BTC bulls
Bitcoin price has not only swept key swing lows, as noted in last week’s articles, but it has also reached its first recovery level target. While the recovery rally was as quick as it was a surprise, investors can hope for a minor retracement to get on the next leg-up.