- Binance Coin price jumps over 3% intraday.
- BNB price hits monthly pivot at $295.70 and undergoes rejection.
- There is a risk price will keep fading and drop back to $260.
Binance Coin (BNB) price action saw bulls storming out of the gate this morning after the world mourned the death of Queen Elisabeth. What followed was some unwinding and profit-taking on dollar long-positions. This opened up room for equities and cryptocurrencies to move higher. Instead of trying to eke out a close above a technical level, bulls went all out to reach for the stars but could tumble back to earth on Monday.
BNB price prints 12% in three days and could stand to lose it all on Monday
Binance Coin price is at risk of dropping substantially after bulls stormed out of the gates on Friday morning during the ASIA PAC and European trading sessions. Unfortunately, they overshot their target, which was to reclaim a cap and tried to hold over the weekend so that on Monday, investors would see a solid entry-level to build upon throughout the trading week. Instead, the bulls went all out to try and reach $300 but failed in their attempt.
BNB price is now at risk of losing the 12% gains it built up in just three trading days, with the 55-day Simple Moving Average possibly proving to be a bull trap and continuing to play its role as a bearish price cap on the top side of Binance Coin price action. Should BNB price close above the 55-day SMA, expect to still see a possibility of it trading higher over the weekend. But should it slip below the 55-day SMA at the US closing bell, expect Monday to see a full paring back towards $260.
BNB/USD Daily chart
Should bulls be able to squeeze out that last piece of price action towards the close this evening, expect to see it printing $300. With that, the monthly pivot will be secured, and even a weekly close above that realised. That would be the utmost bullish scenario possible and could see traders thinking of $320 in the coming week with the monthly R1 and the 200-day SMA falling in line with each other.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Cardano buy opportunity before the Vasil hard fork kicks in
Vasil hard fork is scheduled for September 22. Analysts evaluated Cardano’s potential to climb above all-time highs of $3.01 ahead of the massive event.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Macro bearish trend persists, but a respite for BTC bulls
Bitcoin price has not only swept key swing lows, as noted in last week’s articles, but it has also reached its first recovery level target. While the recovery rally was as quick as it was a surprise.
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: SHIB needs to decide between $0.0000148 and $0.0000093
Shiba Inu price shows a strong adherence to the immediate support level despite the recent crash. However, investors need to be careful as the current position of SHIB could push it either way.
How to ride the ApeCoin price recovery to $5.50 successfully?
ApeCoin price has been on a massive downtrend as most altcoins have in the last month. However, APE seems to be coiling up to trigger a massive and explosive recovery rally.
Bitcoin: Bears eye $17,500s if buyers do not step in here
Bitcoin price shows an ongoing consolidation as it hovers at the same level for the past six days with no signs of directional bias. A breakout from this tightening range could result in a bearish move that eyes a sweep of the sell-stop liquidity below recent lows.