Basic Attention Token price reacts in the wake of the biggest transaction in 3 months

- Basic Attention Token records the largest transaction to a centralized exchange wallet in three months.
- Selling pressure starts to mount on BAT in the wake of the transaction, downside eyes $0.18.
Basic Attention Token, a blockchain-based digital advertising token, saw its price react slightly upwards on Wednesday following the biggest transaction on the network in three months. The transaction was tracked and revealed by Santiment, a leading provider of on-chain metrics and analysis.
Basic Attention Token likely to dump
According to Santiment, the transaction of 25 million BAT tokens was liquidated before being sent to “a fresh centralized exchange wallet.” At the prevailing exchange rate, the transaction is worth $5 million.
The price of BAT jumped slightly after the transaction was completed. However, selling pressure is likely to come into the picture as far as the technical perspective is concerned.
The transaction volume metric by Santiment illustrates a spike in the value transferred on the network, followed by a significant drop. The minor price increase can be attributed to the surge. However, the prevailing low volume hints at a stunted recovery or possibly a breakdown.
Basic Attention Token transaction volume
The TD Sequential indicator just presented a sell signal on the 4-hour chart in the form of a green nine candlestick. The signal, calling for sell orders, gives credibility to the bearish outlook. Already a bearish candlestick is forming on the chart, with BAT trading at $0.204. If the bearish pressure increases in the near term, BAT/USD might engage reverse gears towards the next support target at $0.18 and $0.175, respectively.
BAT/USD 4-hour chart
The same timeframe reveals more resistance at the 200 Simple Moving Average. If the declines gain momentum, BAT might breakdown to confirm the anchor at the 100 SMA.
BAT/USD 4-hour chart
On the flip side, closing above the 200 SMA would invalidate the bearish outlook and place BAT on a recovery path to $0.23. Moreover, stability above the moving average will help shift the bullish camp's focus to higher levels.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Breaking: OKEx enables fiat withdrawals
Colin Wu, a well-known Chinese reporter, has confirmed on Twitter that OKEx has reopened the legal currency deposit and withdrawal channels. Currently, crypto can be sold to OTC merchants for CNY within OKEx at a 20% lower price than Binance. The general public perception is ...
Ethereum's 2.0 upgrade might be the catalyst for a new bull run
Data from Dune Analytics reveals that 52,801E TH have been sent to the Ethereum 2.0 deposit contract over the past few days. This amounts to 10% of the 524,000 tokens threshold needed to launch the upgrade ...
OMG faces strong resistance barriers, bears aim to go below $3
After reaching a high of $4.11 on September 29, OmiseGO has dropped drastically to $2.77 on November 4. Since then, the price has found healthy support and managed to bounce up.
TRX must defend crucial support for the ultimate rally to $0.03
TRON has from the beginning of November recovered considerably. The bulls' return occurred in tandem with Bitcoin's surge to new yearly highs and Ethereum's rise to $470. TRX hit levels above $0.026 but ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Bitcoin moves to a new grade as the network turns 12 years old
Bitcoin has just finished one of the best months in terms of growth since May 2019. The pioneer digital currency gained nearly 30% in October and entered November with intense bullish fervour.