The US-based exchange Kraken says are will add support for BAT and WAVES.

Kraken plan to add trading pairs between BAT and WAVES and Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH), as well as with fiat currencies such as the EUR and USD.

BAT is an Ethereum-based token and the native token of the blockchain-based decentralized internet browser Brave. BAT is a digital advertising token designed to improve how content creators are paid and how users see ads according to Coin Telegraph.

WAVES powers the Waves blockchain, a new platform that lets users build their own custom tokens and is said largely predicted to become the fastest blockchain in the world. Currently, WAVES is ranked the 47th largest cryptocurrency by market cap, which is USD 121.8 million at the time of writing.