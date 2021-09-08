Axie Infinity bulls are licking their wounds after AXS price takes 35% nosedive

- Cryptocurrencies were on the chopping block yesterday.
- Price action in AXS got rejected at $92 and offered an opportunity for sellers to take over.
- Axie Infinity is stabilizing and looking for support.
Axie Infinity (AXS) has had a negative week, with the most significant loss occurring yesterday. AXS shedded 35% of its value in just one session, and overall Axie Infinity has lost 45% of its value in just five days.
On September 4, everything looked excellent, and good opportunities were offered in AXS price action. Sentiment, however, shifted rapidly on September 5, where buyers got a rejection around $92, and price action bounced off the monthly R1 resistance level. Since then, sellers took over violently and ran Axie Infinity further down. The first big break came when both the $85 level and the green ascending trend line got broken to the downside. Buyers attempted to regain control by buying back and pushing AXS above that same green ascending trend line once again. They failed though and got caught in a dead-cat bounce. What followed was the biggest losing day on record this year for Axie Infinity.
Let the dust settle and wait for a sign of recovery in global markets
The past few days in Axie Infinity are not a standalone story. Global markets are also facing headwinds, with investors worrying and stocks having difficulties keeping the global rally going.
AXS/USD daily chart
Expect a retest of $60 as the pivot above at $64.60 does not seem to be holding any importance. $60 should already be an excellent level to support price action. Certainly, sellers will already try to book profit here.
Further down, a solid entry would be, of course, $44. That level is still quite far away, and the fall might be halted as buyers step gradually back into AXS price action. Around $56 looks attractive with the 55-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) coming in. That looks to be proven yesterday as any other downside levels were not reached, and buyers saw the break of that 55-day SMA as a queue to start buying and building up a position again.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
There is no going back, Cardano is ready for Alonzo hard fork
95% of users on Polymarket, a global information markets platform, are betting in favor of Cardano’s smart contract launch. This number was 65% in early August, but now Cardano is ready for decentralized applications and DeFi summer.
Polygon bloodbath not over yet, MATIC bears plan another 20% drop
Polygon (MATIC) is in trouble, and yesterday's global rout in cryptocurrencies could not have come at a worse time. MATIC was already shedding some profit after the rally up on September 4. A failed attempt to jump toward $2 made buyers quickly take profit and opened the door for sellers to start fading into a short.
Axie Infinity bulls are licking their wounds after AXS price takes 35% nosedive
Axie Infinity (AXS) has had a negative week, with the most significant loss occurring yesterday. AXS shedded 35% of its value in just one session, and overall Axie Infinity has lost 45% of its value in just five days.
Analysts believe Polkadot price will surpass $100 with the launch of parachains
PolkaFoundry, built on Polkadot, is compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine, emerging as the top choice for NFT projects. The second edition of Kusama Parachain slot auctions is underway, and heated competition between blockchain projects ensues.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.