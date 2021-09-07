Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Botcoin, Ripple and Axie Infinity – European Wrap 7 September

Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC remains strong while altcoins falter
Bitcoin price has been on a tear with its recent ascent. However, the same cannot be said for Ethereum, Ripple or other altcoins that are showing signs of a sell-off.
XRP drops 5% on high volume, but analysts aim for 120% gain
Despite dropping about 5% on September 7, XRP is rallying in the second leg of bull run led by Ethereum-killer projects, and analysts expect the altcoin to post over 120% gains in the current cycle.
Axie Infinity price fails to regain support, increasing risk of 18% pullback
Axie Infinity price showed incredible bullish momentum during July and August. Although September started out on a good note, things might be coming to an end for AXS.
Analysts put a $2 target on MATIC as the Polygon ecosystem becomes widely adopted
Dolce & Gabbana reveals Collezioni Genesi, a debut non-fungible token collection built on the Polygon network to be auctioned on September 20. The Ethereum rival expands its utility with the acquisition of layer-2 scaling solution Hermez in a key technical upgrade for the network.
Bitcoin offers opportunity to profit as it retraces before the breakout
Bitcoin price (BTC) is on the verge of breaking higher and might have a stab at the monthly R1 resistance level at $52,759.59. This comes after Bitcoin was in a distribution phase between $47,065 to the downside and $50,019 to the upside.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.