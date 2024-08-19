- Cardano's market capitalization has plummeted more than 50% since March following loss of top 10 spot among largest cryptocurrencies.
- Investors that bought ADA within the last two years are holding an average loss of 26%.
- ADA long-term holders may be capitulating as its daily and weekly active addresses reached their lowest level since 2020.
- A daily candlestick close above $0.457 will invalidate the bearish thesis.
Cardano (ADA) slipped out of the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization on Monday following a bearish signal across several of its on-chain metrics.
ADA risk further decline after slip from top 10
ADA dropped out of the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization for the first time in four years on Monday, according to data from CoinGecko.
ADA has largely underperformed in the current cycle compared to other altcoins, considering its price has been on a five-month decline since mid-March. In the same period, its market capitalization has plummeted by 56%, declining from $27.33 billion on March 12 to ~$12 billion on Monday. ADA's price performance since the beginning of the year also shows that investors have seen the value of their holdings decline by 43%.
Top cryptos by market capitalization
Zooming out, IntoTheBlock's Global In/Out of the Money shows that most ADA holders have sustained heavy unrealized losses. Global In/Out of the Money measures all coins and addresses average profit and loss. An address or coin is out of the money if the current price is lesser than its average cost price and vice versa if in the money.
ADA's In/Out of the Money metric reveals that over 78% of addresses and 68% of coins are out of the money, with the largest accumulation zone between $0.4 to $0.6.
Santiment's 365-day Market Value to Realized Value (MVRV), which measures the average performance of all addresses that bought ADA in the past year, reveals that investors in this category are holding an average loss of 26% — the same as its 2-year MVRV.
ADA 365-day Dormant Circulation and MVRV
ADA's 365-day Dormant Circulation, which measures the movement of coins that haven't left an address in the past year, saw a major spike to 719.12 million ADA on Monday — its highest level since 2022. A similar spike is also visible in the 180-day Dormant Circulation. This suggests that long-term holders may be selling their coins, and ADA's price has often declined whenever these metrics see a spike.
Additionally, Cardano's daily and weekly active addresses declined to 19,669 and 112.25K, levels last seen in 2020.
ADA Daily and Weekly Active Addresses
The summary of these on-chain metrics indicates that investors are potentially heavily bearish on ADA.
On the technical analysis side, the Awesome Oscillator posted a bearish saucer on Thursday after a red bar accompanied two consecutive green bars. While the move indicates a downward reversal, prices have remained largely sideways since it occurred. A breach of the support line around $0.275 would strengthen the bearish view.
ADA/USDT Daily chart
On the upside, ADA faces resistance from the 200-day, 100-day and 50-day simple moving averages (SMA). A daily candlestick close above the resistance at $0.457 will invalidate the bearish thesis.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin struggles despite reduced miners' selling pressure
Bitcoin trades around $58,000 on Monday, down 0.7% on the day and extending the consolidation phase between $57,000 and $62,000 seen in the past ten days. From a technical perspective, the bearish thesis still prevails as BTC struggles to overcome key resistance levels and momentum indicators look weak.
Solana could make double-digit gains for three reasons
Smart contract blockchain Solana (SOL), a key competitor for Ethereum,has noted a 150% increase in its stablecoin supply, largely driven by increasing DeFi opportunities, liquidity and lending protocols and expansion of projects from Ethereum ecosystem to Solana.
Vitalik Buterin moves 400 Ethereum, ETH hovers around $2,600
Vitalik Buterin, co-creator of Ethereum, the largest altcoin in the crypto ecosystem, moved ETH to a crypto mixer, early on Monday. The mixer is known to effectively prevent malicious actors and protect user privacy.
Dogecoin whales surge by 50% in 30 days, here’s what this means for DOGE
Dogecoin, the largest meme coin in the crypto ecosystem noted a surge in whale wallet holdings. Data from on-chain intelligence tracker IntoTheBlock show a 50% increase in the count of wallet addresses holding over 10 billion DOGE.
Bitcoin: Signs of weakness persist
Bitcoin (BTC) trades above $58,000 on Friday after after testing and failing to overcome the resistance level around $62,000 earlier in the week. The risk-on mood returned to markets this week, Marathon Digital added 4,141 BTC worth $249 million to its holdings and the US SEC approved a MicroStrategy leveraged ETF, potentially giving investors more exposure to Bitcoin.