- Digital asset products recorded $30 million in net inflows last week following fears that the Fed wouldn’t cut interest rates in September.
- Bitcoin ETFs saw $42 million in net inflows as investors looked to tighten their holdings last week.
- Ethereum ETFs also saw inflows of $4.2 million, while Solana ETFs witnessed $39 million in outflows.
Digital asset products witnessed net inflows totaling $30 million last week after the release of the July US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data saw Bitcoin ETFs stage a recovery. Meanwhile, Solana investment products were hit with $38 million in outflows as the meme coin market declined.
Digital asset products see inflows as crypto market attempts recovery
The crypto investment landscape saw choppy price action last week, recording net inflows of $30 million as the market looked to recover from the drawdown on August 5, according to CoinShares' digital asset weekly report.
The report suggests that the weak inflows could be due to concerns that the Federal Reserve (Fed) may not cut interest rates by September. This is also evident in a nearly 50% decline in trading activity across crypto ETFs.
The US dominated geographically with $62 million in net inflows, followed by Canada and Brazil, which recorded net inflows of $9.2 million and $7.2 million, respectively. Switzerland recorded outflows for the first time in over a month as investors in the region moved $29.7 million from crypto products last week. Hong Kong and Germany also recorded outflows of $14.3 million and $6.1 million, respectively.
Bitcoin ETFs witnessed the highest inflows among crypto ETFs last week after recording a net inflow of $42 million.
The renewed interest among investors may be due to accumulation behavior among large Bitcoin miners, especially after the US released in-line CPI data for July, according to CryptoQuant's data. The miners may include Marathon Digital, which released senior convertible note offerings worth $250 million as part of its plans to acquire more Bitcoin.
Crypto ETF Flows by Asset
On the other hand, Ethereum-based investment products saw net inflows totaling $4.2 million. In the US spot ETH ETF terrain, new providers saw inflows of $104 million, while Grayscale experienced outflows of $118 million.
Meanwhile, Solana ETFs witnessed outflows last week, totaling $38.9 million, its largest-ever weekly outflow. This may be due to a decrease in meme coin market capitalization and trading volume, which has helped boost demand for Solana in the past five months.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
