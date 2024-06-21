- 1inch price faces rejection by the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $0.443.
- On-chain data show that 1INCH development activity is decreasing, signaling negative sentiment among investors.
- A daily candlestick close above $0.464 would invalidate the bearish thesis.
1inch (1INCH) price moves lower by 3% on Friday after being rejected by the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) on Thursday. On-chain data shows a decline in Development Activity, signaling negative sentiment among 1INCH investors. This development could lead to a downward correction in 1inch’s price.
1inch price set for a downward correction
1inch price retraces by 3% and trades around $0.415 during the European session on Friday after a rejection by the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $0.443 the day before. The 200-day EMA roughly coincides with the daily resistance level at $0.446, making it a crucial resistance level.
If this resistance level holds,1INCH could crash 16% from the current level of $0.415 to the May 13 low of $0.345.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the Awesome Oscillator (AO) indicators support this bearish thesis, as both are below their mean levels of 50 and zero, respectively. This indicates that the bearish momentum is in control, and 1inch price could decline further.
1INCH/USDT 1-day chart
On-chain data also points to a bearish outlook for 1inch. According to IntoTheBlock's In/Out of the Money Map (IOMAP), approximately 2,310 addresses bought 247.49 million 1INCH tokens at an average price of $0.437. If the 1inch price rises to this level, this significant amount of investors may opt to sell to get a breakeven on their positions.
From a technical analysis perspective, the $0.443 resistance level aligns with the IOMAP findings, marking this zone as a crucial reversal point to monitor.
1INCH IOMAP chart
Also, Santiment’s Development Activity metric monitors the frequency of development events documented in the public GitHub repository over a period of time. An increase in this metric typically indicates ongoing efforts to maintain, innovate, and enhance the protocol, which is generally viewed positively by investors and stakeholders. Conversely, a decrease in this metric could lead to concerns regarding the project's sustainability, ability to innovate, and interaction with the community in the coming times.
As in 1INCH’s case, the index declined 8% on Thursday and has constantly decreased since the end of April. The decline in 1inch’s developing activity adds further credence to the bearish outlook.
1INCH Developing Activity chart
Despite the bearish thesis signaled by both on-chain data and technical analysis, if the 1inch daily candlestick breaks above the descending trendline and closes above the June 20 high at $0.464, the outlook will shift to bullish. This scenario could lead to a 20% rally to $0.559, the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level from the March 13 high of $0.704 to the April 13 low of $0.327.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Could DOGE see a rally amid quietness in the meme coin sector?
Dogecoin's price (DOGE) gained about 2% on Thursday, following a quiet day across the meme coin sector. Amid the calmer markets, DOGE's derivatives and on-chain data reveal key insight that may help predict its future price movement.
Controversy surrounding DJT meme coin continues, Martin Shkreli claims Stone “does not know Barron Trump”
More drama unfolded on Thursday after Martin Shkreli spoke against Roger Stone, who claimed that neither Barron Trump nor ex-president Donald Trump are involved in the DJT token.
Ethereum ETF issuers launch marketing campaign with slight dig at TradFi
Ethereum's (ETH) price is down about 1% on Thursday following a Bitwise Ethereum ad that slightly poked fun at traditional finance. Meanwhile, Ethereum restaking has continued to grow amid potential systemic risks.
Web3 security firm identifies activity similar to Kraken breach on OKX, BingX, Gate.io and Binance
Security-focused ranking platform CertiK identified itself as the “white-hat” hacker behind the $3 million Kraken hack. The exchange is treating the case as a criminal exploit.
Bitcoin: Has BTC found a local price bottom?
Bitcoin (BTC) price looks set for a mild fall this week, weighed by slight outflows in the US spot ETFs and the US Fed keeping a hawkish interest-rate outlook despite easing inflation. Technical indicators suggest that BTC could face a further 5% correction in the short term before resuming the uptrend.