- 1inch price shows signs of exhaustion in line with the bearish market outlook.
- Investors can expect a 15% crash as the $0.0.451 support level is breached.
- A flip of the $0.501 support level will invalidate the bearish thesis for 1INCH.
1inch (1INCH) price has pulled a 180 and ended its bullish outlook as it slips below a key support level. If this outlook continues, 1INCH could trigger a double-digit crash.
Also read: Bitcoin’s 2% crash wipes $4.21 billion in OI and handicaps altcoins, what’s next?
1inch price edges closer to a crash
1inch price formed a bottom around mid-May and kickstarted a reversal. After growing by 52% in just 16 days, 1INCH formed a local top at $0.534 on May 31. Due to the stiff resistance around $0.501 the altcoin slipped into consolidation below the aforementioned hurdle. As buyers failed to step up and market conditions worsened, 1INCH slid 16% and currently trades below the $0.451 support level.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has slipped below the 50 mean level, suggesting that the bearish momentum is now in control. If 1inch price fails to recover above $0.451, the chances of a sustained bearish move are high. In such a case, 1INCH could drop 15% and tag the $0.380 support level.
1INCH/USDT 12-hour chart
While the current outlook is predominantly bearish, it could turn bullish if Bitcoin (BTC) price sets a new weekly high above $72,000. This development could trigger a bullish move for altcoins, including 1inch's price. In this case, if the $0.501 support level is flipped into a support floor, it would indicate a continuation of the 52% rally that began in mid-May.
Under these bullish circumstances, 1inch price could attempt a retest of the 62% retracement level at $0.564, roughly 13% away from $0.501. If the momentum is strong, then 1INCH could revisit the 70.5% retracement level at $0.597.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
