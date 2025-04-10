Avalanche Octane update, live on mainnet on Thursday, introduces a dynamic fee mechanism to the C-Chain.

Avalanche (AVAX) Octane update, live on mainnet on Thursday, introduces a dynamic fee mechanism to the C-Chain. This mechanism reduces transaction costs during high network activity by adjusting real-time fees, as per ACP-176. Real-time data shows a 77% decrease in hourly generated fees and a 30% drop in average transaction fees, reflecting improved efficiency during high transaction volumes.

Avalanche’s latest update improves the dynamic fee mechanism of the C-chain

The Avalanche Octane update goes live on Thursday, which positions the Avalanche C-Chain to have cheaper gas fees and better handle future increases in network demand.

Following the successful activation and testing on the Avalanche Fuji Testnet, the Avalanche Mainnet release for Octane was published. The upgrade is driven by Avalanche Community Proposal 176 ( ACP-176 ).

Avalanche Octane is live on mainnet, the first in a series of updates focused on performance improvements and optimizations to the C-Chain



Driven by ACP-176, this update adopts a dynamic fee mechanism on the C-Chain, leading to lower transaction costs and improved efficiency…

“Adding this dynamic fee mechanism has made it possible to significantly lower the transaction fees on the C-Chain”, according to AVAX’s blog post .

The post also explains that this upgrade empowers validators to dynamically adjust the target rate of gas consumption, ensuring the network can scale more effectively in response to varying loads and future growth.

The real-time data reposted by Avalanche’s official X account shows a 77% decrease in hourly generated fees from 29.9 to 6.8 and a 30% drop in average transaction fees from 0.0001 to 0.00007, reflecting improved efficiency during high transaction volumes.

Moreover, its swapping fees were also slashed by 97% from 0.003 to 0.0001, and its fee per 1,000 AVAX transferred by 99.5% from 0.04 to 0.00021.

Avalanche Octane upgrade is now LIVE on Mainnet and the results are absolutely jaw-dropping!



🔺Avg transaction fee dropped from 0.0001 → 0.00007 $AVAX (-30%)



🔺Avg hourly generated fees fell from 29.9 → 6.8 $AVAX (-77%)



🔺Swapping fees slashed from 0.003 → 0.0001… https://t.co/k0vLqDYepF pic.twitter.com/63QWbmRqGJ — RebornAli3N 🔺 (@0x_Ali3N) April 8, 2025

This update signals a bullish outlook for Avalanche, as generally lower fees make the blockchain network more appealing to developers and users. Moreover, the reduced cost of transactions also drives higher network activity, increasing demand for AVAX through gas fees and staking while also boosting its overall utility and broader adoption across the ecosystem.