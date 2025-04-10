- Avalanche Octane update, live on mainnet on Thursday, introduces a dynamic fee mechanism to the C-Chain.
- This mechanism reduces transaction costs during high network activity by adjusting real-time fees, as per ACP-176.
- Real-time data shows a 77% decrease in hourly generated fees and a 30% drop in average transaction fees, reflecting improved efficiency during high transaction volumes.
Avalanche (AVAX) Octane update, live on mainnet on Thursday, introduces a dynamic fee mechanism to the C-Chain. This mechanism reduces transaction costs during high network activity by adjusting real-time fees, as per ACP-176. Real-time data shows a 77% decrease in hourly generated fees and a 30% drop in average transaction fees, reflecting improved efficiency during high transaction volumes.
Avalanche’s latest update improves the dynamic fee mechanism of the C-chain
The Avalanche Octane update goes live on Thursday, which positions the Avalanche C-Chain to have cheaper gas fees and better handle future increases in network demand.
Following the successful activation and testing on the Avalanche Fuji Testnet, the Avalanche Mainnet release for Octane was published. The upgrade is driven by Avalanche Community Proposal 176 (ACP-176).
Avalanche Octane is live on mainnet, the first in a series of updates focused on performance improvements and optimizations to the C-Chain ⛽️— Avalanche🔺 (@avax) April 8, 2025
Driven by ACP-176, this update adopts a dynamic fee mechanism on the C-Chain, leading to lower transaction costs and improved efficiency… pic.twitter.com/tKg86WbtfX
“Adding this dynamic fee mechanism has made it possible to significantly lower the transaction fees on the C-Chain”, according to AVAX’s blog post.
The post also explains that this upgrade empowers validators to dynamically adjust the target rate of gas consumption, ensuring the network can scale more effectively in response to varying loads and future growth.
The real-time data reposted by Avalanche’s official X account shows a 77% decrease in hourly generated fees from 29.9 to 6.8 and a 30% drop in average transaction fees from 0.0001 to 0.00007, reflecting improved efficiency during high transaction volumes.
Moreover, its swapping fees were also slashed by 97% from 0.003 to 0.0001, and its fee per 1,000 AVAX transferred by 99.5% from 0.04 to 0.00021.
1/2 🚨 Avalanche Octane upgrade is now LIVE on Mainnet and the results are absolutely jaw-dropping!— RebornAli3N 🔺 (@0x_Ali3N) April 8, 2025
🔺Avg transaction fee dropped from 0.0001 → 0.00007 $AVAX (-30%)
🔺Avg hourly generated fees fell from 29.9 → 6.8 $AVAX (-77%)
🔺Swapping fees slashed from 0.003 → 0.0001… https://t.co/k0vLqDYepF pic.twitter.com/63QWbmRqGJ
This update signals a bullish outlook for Avalanche, as generally lower fees make the blockchain network more appealing to developers and users. Moreover, the reduced cost of transactions also drives higher network activity, increasing demand for AVAX through gas fees and staking while also boosting its overall utility and broader adoption across the ecosystem.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP steady as China slaps 125% tariff on US, weekend sell-off looming?
The Cryptocurrency market shows stability at the time of writing on Friday, with Bitcoin (BTC) holding steady at $82,584, Ethereum (ETH) at $1,569, and Ripple (XRP) maintaining its position above $2.00.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Market uncertainty lingers, Trump’s 90-day tariff pause sparks modest recovery
Bitcoin price extends recovery to around $82,500 on Friday after dumping to a new year-to-date low of $74,508 to start the week. Market uncertainty remains high, leading to a massive shakeout, with total liquidations hitting $2.18 billion across crypto markets.
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin and Cardano stabilze – Why crypto is in limbo
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin and Cardano stabilize on Friday as crypto market capitalization steadies around $2.69 trillion. Crypto traders are recovering from the swing in token prices and the Monday bloodbath.
Can FTX’s 186,000 unstaked SOL dampen Solana price breakout hopes?
Solana price edges higher and trades at $117.31 at the time of writing on Friday, marking a 3.4% increase from the $112.80 open. The smart contracts token corrected lower the previous day, following a sharp recovery to $120 induced by US President Donald Trump’s 90-day tariff pause on Wednesday.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Market uncertainty lingers, Trump’s 90-day tariff pause sparks modest recovery
Bitcoin (BTC) price extends recovery to around $82,500 on Friday after dumping to a new year-to-date low of $74,508 to start the week. Market uncertainty remains high, leading to a massive shakeout, with total liquidations hitting $2.18 billion across crypto markets.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.