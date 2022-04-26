-
-
-
EUR/USD confirms bearish wave 3 pattern
The EUR/USD made a key bearish breakout below the support trend line (dotted green). Let’s review what the breakout indicates:
-
-
The -161.8% Fibonacci target could be a bouncing spot. The strength of the bounce will depend if the wave 3 (pink) will complete at this target or the -200% Fib target.
-
A strong bullish bounce could indicate the end of wave 3 (pink) and the start of wave 4 (pink).
-
A mild bullish reaction indicates that the wave 3 (pink) is still developing and a bearish breakout should see price towards 1.05, 1.04, 1.025, and 1.00.
-
A bullish retracement should usually be shallow which is usual for waves 4. The resistance boxes (red) are expected to stop price action from moving any higher.
BTC/USD bullish pinbar confirms double bottom?
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) has printed another bullish candlestick pinbar:
-
-
We changed our Elliott Wave analysis to a bearish ABC (orange) pattern within wave B (green), compared to last week.
-
Now price action is expected to make a bullish bounce within wave C (green). The Fibonacci levels are the main targets.
-
A breakout above the resistance trend lines (orange) would confirm the development within that wave C (green).
-
A larger ABC (pink) corrective pattern is expected within wave 4 (purple).
Dow Jones Index sinks again at heavy resistance
The US30 made a strong bearish bounce at the resistance zone. Let’s review what it means for the US30 chart:
-
-
The bearish rejection confirms a lower high. Price action already made several lower lows so a downtrend is already established.
-
That said, the angle of the trend is still shallow and could easily fit within a waev 4 pattern.
-
For a stronger and more serious downtrend to be confirmed, price action will need to break below the support trend line (green).
-
Eventually a retest and break below the 50% Fibonacci is needed before a clear bearish reversal is expected (red arrows).
-
The uptrend (green arrow) is only a factor if price action is able to break above the resistance box (orange).
