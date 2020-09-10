- WTI gains 3.5%, $1.29 ending at $38.05 on Wednesday.
- A rise in European Covid cases suggests demand will remain weak.
- Brent crude jumps 3%, $1.21 finishing at $40.99.
Oil futures rebounded after Tuesday’s near three-month lows precipitated when Aramco, the Saudi Arabia state producer, this week reduced its October selling price for light crude. Combined with the likely impact on European economies of increasing Covid counts, the Saudi cut seemed to confirm that demand will remain too weak to boost crude prices.
Tuesday’s 7.37% fall in WTI the US standard to $36.84, had capped a 13.8% drop in August. Brent the European benchmark slid 5.31% on Tuesday to $39.87 bringing it 12.8% lower on the month.
CNBC
Oil’s recovery on Wednesday was encouraged by sharply higher equity averages which had suffered large profit taking losses this month.
Equity rebound
As of Wednesday’s close the S&P 500 was up 2.01% on the day but down 5% from the month’s high. The Dow was 1.60% higher and off 4% from the September top. The Nasdaq was the big loser in September down 7.6% to Wednesday’s close despite a 2.71% gain on the day.
Crude fundamentals and OPEC
Crude prices have been pressured by poor fundamentals: a weak global recovery threatened by the potential for returning Covid cases to damage economies; large current inventories of oil and petroleum products and plentiful spare capacity in both production and refining.
Supply cuts by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and others, known as OPEC + have helped support prices but the brief surge of WTI over $43 for three days in late August, the first time it had been above that level since early March, faltered quickly resulting in a sharp two-week decline which bottomed on Tuesday.
CNBC
American crude stockpiles unexpectedly rose in the September 4 week after six straight weeks of declines. Crude production is forecast by the US government to drop by 870,000 barrels a day to 11.38 million barrels a day this year with more cuts expected in 2021.
US petroleum products inventory
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retakes 1.1900 with ECB's optimism
The EUR/USD pair is trading around the 1.1900 level, as European policymakers seem nowhere near to intervene the exchange rate. Economic recovery moving on, although still below pre-pandemic levels.
GBP/USD under pressure amid tensions between the UK and the EU
GBP/USD is trading moving closer as tensions mount toward an emergency meeting between EU and UK negotiations following the UK’s Internal Market Bill. Headlines on the matter to be out shortly.
Gold soars past 1,950 on EUR's strength
Gold is trading at fresh weekly highs above $1,950.00 a troy ounce, following the shared currency within ECB's announcement.
2017 flashback on ETH/BTC
Technical analysis reveals similar patterns to the ones seen in months leading up to the 2017 boom. BTC can struggle against ETH before imposing its kingdom domination. XRP/USD could move in the current price range for a few more days.
WTI returns to the red below $38 ahead of EIA data
WTI’s (futures on Nymex) recovery momentum from three-month lows faltered once again above the $38 mark, as the sellers returned in the European session this Thursday.